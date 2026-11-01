On eve of elections, media mum about economic good news as violent crime rate drops dramatically

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 1, 2026

New data has shown robust economic growth and a huge reduction in violent crime under President Donald Trump’s second administration.

The Democrat Party’s media wing, also known as legacy media, apparently would rather Americans not know the good news … at least until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The U.S. economy had its best quarter in a year as consumer spending and business investment lifted growth above expectations.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 3.4 percent in the third quarter, up from 2.2 percent in the previous three-month period, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released on Oct. 29.

Consumer spending surged by 3.8 percent for the second consecutive quarter, the bureau said.

Business investment surged by almost 13 percent from July to September.

Looking ahead to the holiday-driven fourth quarter, the National Retail Federation forecasts record spending, topping $1 trillion for the first time.

Meanwhile, violent and property crime victimization rates declined across the United States in 2025, with aggravated assaults falling 31% and motor vehicle thefts dropping 30%, according to a new Justice Department report that the Trump Administration cited as evidence of the success of its law-and-order agenda.

Preliminary findings from the Bureau of Justice Statistics show that the violent crime victimization rate, excluding simple assault, fell 25%, from 9.9 victimizations per 1,000 Americans age 12 and older in 2024 to 7.4 in 2025.

Aggravated assaults declined from 4.5 to 3.1 per 1,000 people, while the overall property crime victimization rate dropped 19%, from 138 to 111.2 per 1,000 households.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward credited President Donald Trump’s tough-on-crime policies for the encouraging figures.

“This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” Woodward said in a statement.

“Under President Trump and Attorney General [Todd] Blanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first,” Woodward added. “This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.”

As for legacy media, their fear apparently is that every American will hear the good news before Tuesday.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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