‘Operation Dirtbag’: DHS apprehends more than 150 illegal alien sexual predators in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 12, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has arrested more 150 illegal aliens in Florida who are sex offenders.

Noem told “Fox & Friends”: “Our partnership with Florida is absolutely amazing. This operation was called ‘Operation Criminal Return.’ I call it ‘Operation Dirtbag’ because these individuals were sex offenders.”

“But not just sex offenders. They targeted children. So sexual assault, battery, attempted homicide.”

Noem said the sweep, carried out with the cooperation of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, will serve as a model she hopes to replicate across the nation.

The sex offenders were among more than 230 illegals rounded up in the Sunshine State after being wanted for crimes including drug offenses and even murder.

Others who were arrested had prior convictions for child molestation and sexual assault, according to DHS.

“These 150 individuals will be gone off of our streets,” Noem said. “Our kids will be safer.”And this partnership with Governor DeSantis in Florida is a model that we want to replicate across the country.”

Noem added: “These individuals should have never been in our country to begin with. The fact that they were sexual deviants and perverts, and now we’ve gotten them off of our streets, it’s remarkable and we need to do more of it.”

