Oprah audience applauds doctor who says black women who kill kids deserve support, too

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A clip from Thursday’s Oprah Winfrey podcast which has gone viral shows an audience of mostly women applauding remarks made by Dr. Kameelah Phillips, who said black mothers who kill their children should receive the same support as Lindsay Clancy.

Phillips, who is an OB-GYN, spoke about her concerns with postpartum psychosis, which Clancy claimed to be a victim of when she carried out the killings of her three young children. Phillips said the country should not just have compassion for Clancy, but also for “women of color” who murder their kids.

The Oprah audience has completely lost their minds. I have sympathy for the murdered, not the murderers. https://t.co/LexQ38mmde — Brian Costin (@BrianCostin) September 10, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...