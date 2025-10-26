Overhelming public support for Trump’s war on drug cartel boats: ‘We’re just going to kill them’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2025 Real World News



Is an undeclared U.S. war on narco-terrorists legit? While leftist media and some Republicans continues to question their legality and demand answers, the U.S. military on President Donald Trump’s orders continues to blow up drug cartel boats.

And the American people overwhelmingly support the president’s actions, according to a new poll.

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that 71% of American voters support the deployment of U.S. military forces to target and eliminate drug traffickers in Latin America.

The poll found that 56% of Democrats, 89% of Republicans, and 67% of independents support Trump’s war on drug cartels.

During a Wednesday Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump detailed his vision to eliminate cartels, vowing: “We’re just going to kill people who are bringing drugs into our country.”

“These groups have unleashed more bloodshed and killing on American soil than all other terrorist groups combined. These are the worst of the worst. It should now be clear to the entire world that the cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere, in addition to their monstrous violence, such as cutting off heads, burning their enemies alive, and burning innocent people alive too,” Trump said.

“We’re finally treating the cartels as the core national security threat that they really are. The cartels are waging war on America, and just as I promised in the campaign, we’re waging war on them like they’ve never seen before,” Trump added.

Shortly after reentering the White House in January, Trump designated certain cartel groups as foreign terrorist organizations, which allows the U.S. government to deploy counter-terrorism resources, including financial sanctions and direct strikes against cartel operations.

Trump emphasized that the move is essential to combating the fentanyl crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, vowing to dismantle the “criminal empires” that flood the nation with deadly narcotics.

The survey, conducted online between Oct. 1 and 2, included 2,413 registered U.S. voters and has a margin of error of 1.99 percent.

Trump: “I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country.” pic.twitter.com/YXIJdt5AQP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 23, 2025

