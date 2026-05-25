Overlooked CENTCOM-led regional cooperation thwarted Iran drones, missiles

Special to WorldTribune, May 25, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, May 19, 2026

The U.S. military reported that more than 6,000 one-way attack drones and over 1,500 ballistic missiles aimed at U.S. forces, Israel, and Arab partners were intercepted during the recent Iran conflict.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) played a key role as did “integrated air defense coordination” with Gulf state regional partners which led to talk of an “Arab NATO.”

CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper, who provided the numbers to the Senate Committee on Armed Services on May 14, noted:

“In less than 40 days of major combat operations, CENTCOM forces systematically dismantled what Iran spent four decades and tens of billions of dollars building.”

The U.S. and Israel carried out widespread strikes that destroyed Iranian air defenses, the country’s navy, and thousands of other targets.

Central Command implemented something Cooper called the Middle East Air Defense, Combined Defense Operations Cell (MEAD-CDOC), which “hosted at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This structure addresses key tactical and operational lessons learned over the past two years.

“Staffed primarily by partner personnel, the MEAD-CDOC expands integrated air defense coordination from the tactical to the operational level, linking the Combined Air Operations Center with partner nation air operations centers and air defense operations centers. The goal is to serve as the regional operational hub for an effective Middle East air defense umbrella.”

During Operation Epic Fury the role of this cooperation was validated.

“During the operation, for the first time in history, U.S. air defenders operated shoulder to shoulder with partner air defenders across national systems, operationalizing the CADAT program,” Cooper said.

Iran targeted numerous countries in the region, including the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq.

The U.S. capitalized on partner contributions to regional air defense during the conflict, Cooper said:

“CENTCOM has undertaken a focused effort to structurally integrate its partners to enable them to take on a greater role in deterring regional aggression. Underpinning this effort is the continuous process of enhancing partner capacity, proficiency, and interoperability at a common high standard.”

The level of cooperation has resulted in reports in some media about an “Arab NATO.”

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