Overlooked Pakistan pivots from CCP asset in Mideast to Iran War peace broker

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



China, which has a powerful hold on Pakistan, has written off warming U.S.-Pakistani ties brokered by President Donald Trump as “short term noise.”

Others see Trump’s strategy as turning an overlooked Pakistan into a peace broker in the Iran War while at the same time helping to counter Chinese influence in the Mideast.

“Pakistan has been caught up in a border conflict with Afghanistan ever since the Taliban rolled over the American-backed regime in Kabul and President Biden pulled out American forces in 2021,” contributing editor Donald Kirk wrote in an April 1 analysis for The New York Sun. “Tensions remain high while China brokers talks between Pakistan and the Taliban in Umumqi, capital of the northwestern Xinjiang region of China.”

Trump, Kirk noted, “has skewered Biden for that tragic fiasco, but America’s relations with Pakistan have improved since Trump helped Pakistan and India avoid full-scale war after the Kashmir massacre.”

Trump extends credit in helping avert that conflict to Pakistani military leader Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side,” Trump said after hoisting him at the White House in September of last year.

Kirk added: “Now the question is whether Pakistan’s leaders can conjure the same magic in bringing about peace with Iran.”

Pakistan, Kirk noted, “is vying to play the role of peacemaker, and Trump is on record as thinking highly” of Muir.

Related: Nuclear power Pakistan extends ‘strategic deterrent’ to Saudis (on behalf of CCP), September 25, 2025

“Pakistan sees the chance to gain the upper hand, diplomatically, over India, which has played a much stronger role in relations with foreign powers. India’s policy, before the Iran war, was swinging toward America and Japan as a foil against its huge northern neighbor, China, with which it’s been feuding in periodic flare-ups since a bloody border war in 1962 in which China nipped off bits of Indian territory,” Kirk wrote.

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