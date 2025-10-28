Oversight Committee asks DOJ to investigate ‘invalid’ Biden autopen orders

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2025 Real World News



The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday called on the Department of Justice to investigate the Biden White House’s use of the autopen, concluding that many of the orders signed via the autopen are invalid.

“The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans saw President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, cover-up his decline, and took unauthorized executive actions with the autopen that are now invalid,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement after the committee released its final report on its investigation into the Biden-Harris regime’s use of the autopen,

“Executive actions performed by Biden White House staff and signed by autopen are null and void,” Comer said. “We are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a thorough review of these executive actions and scrutinize key Biden aides who took the Fifth to hide their participation in the cover-up. We have provided Americans with transparency about the Biden Autopen Presidency, and now there must be accountability.”

In response to the committee’s findings, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post to X: “My team has already initiated a review of the Biden administration’s reported use of autopen for pardons.”

Comer and his Oversight Committee conducted 14 depositions and transcribed interviews with senior Biden White House staff—including two chiefs of staff, his personal physician, and senior advisors. Biden’s personal physician and first lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff each invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination under questioning by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee.

Comer, Kentucky Republican, said he came to suspect that what he and his colleagues had uncovered could be used as evidence to overturn some of the executive actions signed via the autopen because senior staff failed to prove Biden knew what he was signing.

Biden was only said to have approved certain actions verbally or without a clear record of the decision memorialized by his staff, according to the Oversight Committee’s report.

For example, Neera Tanden, who served as a senior advisor and staff secretary during Biden’s term, testified before the committee that she had little interaction with Biden despite her responsibility to record presidential decisions and actions. As staff secretary, Tanden was responsible for managing the decision materials and sending them to Oval Office Operations. However, Tanden said that she only saw Biden once every six to eight weeks, according to the report.

Tanden also admitted to the committee, despite being in charge of directing the use of the autopen, she was given little insight into how those acts were being approved and said she did not know who in Biden’s inner circle was ultimately approving the actions.

The committee also argues that the lack of a uniform procedure for presidential approval and autopen use made the system ripe for exploitation. For example, Biden’s final chief of staff, Jeff Zients, told the Oversight Committee that he had never seen any kind of “decision memo” outlining the use of the autopen.

