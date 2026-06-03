Oversight hearing: ‘Fraudsters and cheats’ stealing billions from Medicaid system

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 3, 2026

Taxpayers are being ripped off by the billions of dollars by immigrants defrauding the American Medicaid system, Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill said Tuesday during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on welfare fraud.

“America’s Medicaid system was designed to provide health care for low-income Americans … [yet] fraudsters and cheats are stealing billions in hard-earned American tax dollars,” Gill said.

Gill pointed to recent reporting which shows that “many of the Somalian and Bhutanese communities commit a large portion, if not a majority, of home health Medicaid fraud in Ohio. It may not be the politically ripe thing to say, but we believe that is the truth.”

Gill continued: “The reality is that America wouldn’t have a problem with Somali and Bhutanese fraud if we didn’t import large numbers of Somali and Bhutanese people. That’s a fact. This appears to be the tip of the iceberg of a gross abuse of America’s immigration system.

“For too long, our government allowed foreigners from low-trust societies with very little vetting to pour into our communities. Now, as elected officials, we can’t stand idly by as these fraudsters exploit our welfare system and get rich off of American taxpayers, and we can’t back down to fraud simply because of spurious accusations of racism.”

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted: “The Democrats’ political machines in New York, Chicago, Boston, Minnesota, Los Angeles, and other amnesty jurisdictions use poor migrants to siphon federal welfare funding into their state, via both legal and illegal conduits.”

🚨 WATCH: Chairman @RepBrandonGill exposes Medicaid fraud during his first task force hearing. “In Ohio ALONE, taxpayers have lost an estimated $1.2 billion due to fraud. $1.2 billion of hard-earned American tax dollars are in the hands of criminals.” Accountability is here. pic.twitter.com/8CNXJ4eYlL — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 3, 2026

Daily Wire’s @lukerosiak on Medicaid fraud: “You can drive down the street in parts of NE Columbus & every single building is basically a home health-care provider. One building had 94 businesses inside that billed a combined $63 million dollars to taxpayers. I began looking up… pic.twitter.com/gB11AFakye — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2026

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