Oversight hearing: ‘Fraudsters and cheats’ stealing billions from Medicaid system

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 3, 2026

Taxpayers are being ripped off by the billions of dollars by immigrants defrauding the American Medicaid system, Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill said Tuesday during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on welfare fraud.

Rep. Brandon Gill / X

“America’s Medicaid system was designed to provide health care for low-income Americans … [yet] fraudsters and cheats are stealing billions in hard-earned American tax dollars,” Gill said.

Gill pointed to recent reporting which shows that “many of the Somalian and Bhutanese communities commit a large portion, if not a majority, of home health Medicaid fraud in Ohio. It may not be the politically ripe thing to say, but we believe that is the truth.”

Gill continued: “The reality is that America wouldn’t have a problem with Somali and Bhutanese fraud if we didn’t import large numbers of Somali and Bhutanese people. That’s a fact. This appears to be the tip of the iceberg of a gross abuse of America’s immigration system.

“For too long, our government allowed foreigners from low-trust societies with very little vetting to pour into our communities. Now, as elected officials, we can’t stand idly by as these fraudsters exploit our welfare system and get rich off of American taxpayers, and we can’t back down to fraud simply because of spurious accusations of racism.”

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted: “The Democrats’ political machines in New York, Chicago, Boston, Minnesota, Los Angeles, and other amnesty jurisdictions use poor migrants to siphon federal welfare funding into their state, via both legal and illegal conduits.”

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