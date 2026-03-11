Part III: Shameful justice — DOJ orchestrated Hillary, Hunter coverups; Prosecuted Trump voters

Special to WorldTribune, March 11, 2026

The following are excerpts from Government Gangsters, by Kash Patel in 2023. He was named Director of the FBI in 2025.

The Deep State is really just a collection of unaccountable bad actors at the highest levels of the federal bureaucracy, the media, elected office, corporations, and cultural institutions. And they are aided and abetted by staff in the government who are either in on the game or too afraid to speak up.

I regularly used to tell people that the fastest way to move up in the government is to just screw up, and the bigger the screwup, the bigger the promotion. Every person implicated in your mistakes has an interest in covering up what they did, so they will promote you. That means the people at the very top are usually the most immoral, unethical people in the entire agency.

One of the main sins of a politicized DoJ is selective prosecutions.

Former Obama CIA director John Brennan lied to Congress about the CIA’s efforts to spy on congressional staffers, and former Obama director of national intelligence James Clapper likewise lied to Congress saying there were no National Security Agency (NSA) programs collecting data on Americans. Neither of them has ever been charged for perjury, and they probably never will be. Welcome to the two-tier system of justice in modern-day America. I never thought I’d see it, but as I discovered, now it operates everywhere.

Similarly, the Department of Justice has thus far refused to bring charges against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, despite his well-documented influence peddling deals with nefarious foreign governments, not to mention his illegal possession of drugs and guns. Yet January 6th protestors are locked up, denied bail, and kept in disgusting conditions, often while being charged with minor criminal offenses. This has now gone on for two years. What we are witnessing is the total corruption of due process. How is it that illegal aliens coming into the country can commit heinous acts of violence and immediately be given bond, but Americans who entered the Capitol on January 6th are denied the same?

For our Deep State regime, justice is clearly no longer blind. Prosecutorial decisions are now political decisions.

David Ignatius on the ‘Investigation’ of Kash Patel

And frequently enemies of the Deep State are targeted even if they didn’t commit any crimes at all. The media — fed lies by government leakers — reported that I could have been under investigation for improperly disclosing classified information. The source of this attack was shameless Deep State mouthpiece David Ignatius, a columnist for the Washington Post. His original article on the purported “scandal” surrounding me was the definition of disinformation. Only a close reader would see that the “investigation” was really just a theoretical claim. Everyone else would just read the headlines shouting, “Kash Patel under investigation,” and presume the worst.

In a later piece, Ignatius followed up his original smear, reaching out to me for comment about the status of the “investigation.” I told him that he could write the truth — that he made it up out of whole cloth and that the so-called investigation never began. Of course, he didn’t write that. The truth is there was no investigation into my handling of classified documents because I did everything by the book while in Washington. Regardless, the Ignatius piece worked exactly as planned. The rest of the fake news media mafia, ultimately fed by Deep State anonymous rubes, smeared my name relentlessly without any consequences.

I’m not the only law-abiding person the Department of Justice has turned on. In an effort to demonize the over seventy million Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, President Biden has repeatedly slandered our own citizens as white supremacists and racists. The Department of Justice took that one step further. Under President Biden, the Justice Department targeted parents who are pushing back against programs to teach their children vile and hateful critical race theory. The DoJ justified its threatening campaign against parents in a memo that labelled these law-abiding citizens as “domestic terrorists.” I literally used to prosecute actual domestic terrorists, and now they put parents in the same category because they disagreed with the education platform the Biden administration was forcing on our youth.

It’s increasingly clear that while leadership at the Department of Justice had no problem letting al-Qaeda affiliated terrorists off the hook, they consider American citizens the real terrorists and enemies.

The problem isn’t that we have a Department of Justice. It’s not even necessarily that the laws we have are bad (though some certainly are). The biggest problem is that the law is selectively applied. When it comes to political allies, left-wing radicals at the DoJ play with kid gloves, refusing to prosecute or even proactively trying to absolve their friends of crimes. Yet their political opponents are prosecuted and harassed to the greatest extent of the law and even far beyond the law — even when they’ve done nothing wrong.

DOJ’s Coverup for Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is proactively absolved from prosecution while President Trump is hounded for years by the illegitimate Mueller Special Counsel based on fabricated claims. Antifa terrorists who lay siege to a federal courthouse in Portland are ignored or let go with a slap on the wrist. Staffers for TV personality Steven Colbert were arrested while trespassing at the Capitol, yet the DoJ gave them a total pass.

Meanwhile otherwise law-abiding Americans who walked through the halls of the Capitol on January 6th and did nothing else wrong — violating the same laws that Colbert staffers did — are harassed and prosecuted.

These flagrantly unequal applications of justice are not only unfair but completely erode public trust in the DoJ.

Another problem with selective application of the law is that leadership within the Department of Justice, like many of the most powerful people in Washington, has this disgusting view that if a person has reached a high enough level of government while being a member of the Democrat Party, then that person is absolved from following the law. Whether that person is Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, or even other bad actors (like Lois Lerner, who targeted conservative groups at the IRS, or former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice, who lied about unmasking the identities of Trump officials to spy on them), Democrats in power are not held accountable for their crimes.

If the DoJ had informed the public of its investigation, it would have shattered the Deep State and fake news media narrative that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation. The DoJ hid the truth, so the intelligence community’s actual disinformation was able to spread unobstructed.

The DoJ must return to its role of prosecuting those who commit federal crimes. That doesn’t just include those at the highest level of government, it especially means those at the highest level of government. When federal officials are given a position of a public trust, they should be held to an even higher standard than the average American citizen.

Senior Democrat government officials aren’t the only ones currently free from being prosecuted. Leakers against Republican administrations also get a free pass. From the very first day, the Trump administration experienced a deluge of leaks, including the release of classified materials and private calls with foreign leaders. These leaks didn’t just damage American foreign policy. They are also criminal. It is flagrantly illegal to leak classified information, yet for years the Democrats and liberal DoJ lawyers gave it a pass because the leaks were harming a president they didn’t like.

DOJ’s Coverup for Hunter Biden

An additional way the DoJ has covered for its political allies is by either hiding or leaking the existence of important investigations into public figures. For example, during the 2020 campaign the Department of Justice was investigating Hunter Biden’s corrupt multimillion-dollar deals in places like Ukraine and China — deals that enriched the Biden family and even implicate President Biden himself. Yet the existence of those investigations was hidden until after the election so that it wouldn’t hurt Joe Biden’s electoral chances.

Years after the election, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the FBI approached Facebook to warn them to be wary of Russian disinformation that would soon drop, a clear effort to sway Facebook’s judgment against the bombshell story. While the DoJ and FBI were doing their best to hide and spin the Biden corruption scandal, other members of the Deep State from the intelligence community were also running political interference. Fifty-one intelligence officials, including four former cabinet secretaries from the Department of Defense, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency issued a public letter declaring that the Hunter Biden laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” — an absurd falsehood that the intel officials manufactured after admitting they had not even looked at the laptop themselves.

If the DoJ had informed the public of its investigation, it would have shattered the Deep State and fake news media narrative that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation. The DoJ hid the truth, so the intelligence community’s actual disinformation was able to spread unobstructed.

Meanwhile, every time President Trump or one of his family members was ever under an investigation, that information was either announced or leaked, undoubtedly in an attempt to tarnish his reputation and imply that Trump and those around him were obviously guilty of something.

A final reform that would vastly improve the operations of the Department of Justice would be to drastically curb the practice of prosecuting trials within the District of Columbia. In 2020, Washington, DC, voted 92 percent for Joe Biden and less than 6 percent for Donald Trump. Obviously, the jury pool available for DC courts will be woefully biased in politically charged cases. Yet time and again, left-wing leadership at the DoJ chooses to prosecute their cases in perhaps the most liberal jurisdiction in America.

The Department of Justice should prosecute criminals where there will be a fair trial, not just where the courthouse is closest to the DoJ main headquarters. When lawbreakers commit crimes that influence the entire country, the jury shouldn’t just be liberal residents of Washington.

