Pastor raised in Egypt warns U.S. needs Biblical worldview to challenge ‘unholy alliance’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



According to Pew Research, the Muslim population growth in North America over the past decade has been 52%.

Barna researchers found that 60% of Americans claim Christianity — yet only 4% hold a Biblical worldview. Let that sink in.

Other findings made clear that the days of thundering judgement from the pulpits are a distant memory. 64% of pastors apparently feel limited in their authority to speak out on moral issues.

“The statistics paint a sobering picture. This vacuum is being filled by false gospels — ‘Progressive Christianity,’ universalism, and voices like Texas State Representative James Talarico, who recently claimed all ‘religions of love’ point to the same truth,” according to Michael A. Youssef, a pastor raised in Egypt.

Youssef, the senior pastor of the Church of the Apostles in Atlanta, wrote for The Christian Post that “as the Church loses its theological conviction, it inadvertently clears the path for a paradoxical partnership between the secular Left and radical Islam. Though they hold diametrically opposed worldviews, they share a common target: the Judeo-Christian foundation of the West.”

Youssef is the author of “An Unholy Alliance: How Progressivism Brought About an Islamist Invasion“, which he says is a “roadmap for believers ready to move past ‘safe Christianity’ and push back against today’s cultural jihad.”

“As a boy growing up in Egypt under an Islamo-socialist regime, I watched my Christian community subjugated by Islamists. Now, I see that same spirit of submission creeping into the West — and too many people remain dangerously unaware, not only for this country, but for the Church at large,” Youssef writes.

Youssef offered five ways Church leaders can respond:

1. Discern the Strategy of “Stealth Jihad” in Your Backyard

While most assume terrorism is Islam’s greatest threat, the more insidious strategy is dawah—subversion from within. Using “tolerance” as a shield, Islamists leverage unassimilated enclaves to advance Sharia law, which is fundamentally incompatible with Western freedom.

Teach your congregation that true compassion does not require supporting leaders or policies that undermine the Biblical and constitutional foundations our society depends on. Encourage members to be active stewards in their city councils and neighborhoods—and to reach those communities with the transformative power of the Gospel.

2. Confront Non-Biblical Worldviews — Clearly and Graciously

Today’s activists have been captured by the “Omnicause”— the idea that every Progressive cause, from identity politics to the Free Palestine movement, is part of a single revolutionary battle against “Western oppression.” Meanwhile, too many church leaders are promoting “Chrislam” — the false claim that Muslims and Christians worship the same God.

Help your congregation — especially your youth — see through these deceptions. Advocate graciously for reason in a culture that increasingly views logic as an obstacle. Be the source of Biblical clarity your people are desperately looking for.

3. Acknowledge What Has Made Western Civilization Flourish

Too many of our nation’s leaders — even within the Church — whitewash Islam while disparaging Western culture as bigoted. We must be willing to speak the truth: Western civilization, despite its flaws, has given us the rule of law, democracy, the Bill of Rights, and incredible prosperity — and it was shaped by Biblical values.

We should not be ashamed to defend our heritage against those who would replace it with a system that abolishes personal freedom.

4. Love All Muslims — Resist the Islamist Agenda

We must distinguish between the people and the ideology. The majority of Muslims in your neighborhood hold a more moderate view of the Quran. We must love them with the love of Jesus — they are people for whom He died.

At the same time, firmly resist the agenda of Islamists who seek to impose totalitarian rule. Our greatest weapon is not hate — it is the Gospel. Islam is a religion of fear; Christianity is a relationship of grace through the finished work of Jesus Christ. No one is beyond His power to save — not even the most radical of terrorists. Our Leading The Way ministry is seeing this firsthand.

5. Proclaim the Gospel Without Compromise

There is nothing more loving you can do than share the Good News of Jesus with someone. When we water down the Cross in the name of political correctness, we offer a hollow remedy with no power to save.

The Truth of Jesus Christ does not need to be adjusted or reimagined. It is “the power of God unto salvation” (Romans 1:16). Let’s be unashamed of it.

Youssef concluded:

The days of complacent, pew-warming Christianity are over. We’ve got to get into the trenches. Are you prepared to address the false religious systems infiltrating our culture? Are you ready to be the Church militant — with radical love and sacrificial service toward the lost?

Meanwhile columnist Salena Zito noted a largely unreported phenomenon of a nationwide revival that is attracting young Americans. In reference to her own faith community, she wrote:

The surge in Roman Catholic Church converts is being felt across the United States. Dioceses in the Rust Belt, Midwest and Bible Belt are seeing record numbers of people received into the Catholic Church.

She cited Pastor Jason Howard of the Sanctuary Church in Pittsburgh who said that “he and other leaders at Sanctuary have been praying for years for the college students in our city to have a true encounter with God.”

“What we’re witnessing right now is an answer to many years of prayers,” he said. “Seeing this many college students turn to Jesus, and not just in a casual way but in a passionate way; willing to follow him wholeheartedly.”

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