Peace talk: Obama hails Mideast peace deal, fails to mention Trump’s name

Former President Barack Obama wasted no time weighing in on the Gaza ceasefire.

In a post to X on Thursday, the ex-president wrote:

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered.

“More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza — and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

Missing from Obama’s post was the name of the person who actually brokered the ceasefire.

That would be President Donald Trump.

Scott McKay, contributing editor at The American Spectator, responded to Obama: “Why don’t you give Trump credit for brokering it? … It was Trump who got this deal done. Trump, who has done more to bring peace there than you ever did. He’s 1000 times the statesman you could ever claim to be. The least you could do would be to show him a modicum of respect.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s full cabinet voted early Friday morning in favor of a government resolution on Gaza that provides for all hostages to be freed in the coming three-to-four days in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began withdrawing to new lines inside the Gaza Strip, after which a ceasefire will go into effect, the Times of Israel reported. Hamas will then have 72 hours in which it is required to release all the hostages, living and dead. (It has stated that it might not be able to locate all the dead hostages, and Israel is aware of this.)

Netanyahu said Israel “couldn’t have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. They worked tirelessly with Ron [Dermer] and his team, our team. And that, and the courage of our soldiers, to enter Gaza, and combine military and diplomatic pressure that isolated Hamas, I think has brought us to this point.”

Meanwhile, Obama was slammed for his failure to acknowledge Trump’s leading role in the peace plan:

I’ll finish it for you. “Thank you, Donald Trump” https://t.co/MDzhimsLWL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2025

Say his name… PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/gJJZcvMqqK — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 9, 2025

You just can’t do it. You can’t bring yourself to say Trump’s name or give him any credit. The fact is President Trump has been cleaning up yours and Biden’s Middle East messes since the day he arrived in Washington—from the disastrous Iran deal to the failures in Gaza. Say… https://t.co/8O3kqvpw5f — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) October 9, 2025

He couldn’t even utter Trump’s name. Obama was the most divisive President in modern American history and even in a moment of great accomplishment and peace he couldn’t be a unifier. Sad. https://t.co/sNt6licCTG — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 9, 2025

