Peer-reviewed study: Covid shot linked to increased risk in multiple types of cancer

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2025 Real World News

The Covid injection has been tied to an alarming spike in multiple types of cancer, according to a new peer-reviewed study out of Italy.

Individuals who had received the Covid shot or shots appeared more likely to be hospitalized with a new cancer diagnosis than those who were unvaccinated, particularly for cancers of the breast, bladder, and colon, the study found.

The researchers based their study on a population-wide cohort of nearly 300,000 people tracked over 30 months.

Researchers followed every resident aged 11 and older in Italy’s Pescara province from June 2021 through December 2023, examining hospital records and adjusting for age, sex, prior health conditions, and even prior Covid infection.

The study’s findings:

Hospitalizations for cancer were 35% higher in vaccinated individuals versus the unvaccinated (HR 1.23).

in vaccinated individuals versus the unvaccinated (HR 1.23). The link was strongest in men and in those with no prior Covid infection.

and in those with no prior Covid infection. Overall cancer risk : +23% after just one dose.

: +23% after just one dose. Breast cancer : +54% risk after injection.

: +54% risk after injection. Bladder cancer : +62% increased risk.

: +62% increased risk. Colorectal cancer: +35% increased risk.

The researchers noted that those who receive the Covid shots are usually healthier, wealthier, and more likely to get preventative care, a phenomenon called the “healthy vaccine bias.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted; “If anything, the numbers should have shown lower cancer rates. Instead, cancers surged. That means the real danger could be far worse than what the data shows.”

