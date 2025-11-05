Pennsylvania town elects state’s first openly trans mayor who foresees armed ‘violent pushback’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 5, 2025

The people of Downingtown in Chester County, Pennsylvania have elected a new mayor … a man who says he is a woman.

The town of roughly 9,000 residents on Tuesday elected Democrat Erica Deuso. He defeated Republican Richard Bryant.

On his X profile, Deuso describes himself as a “Process Efficiency Expert” and “Champion for Fair Labor, Education, Gender Equality, and LGBTQ+ Rights.” He uses the preferred pronouns of “she” and “her.”

The Philadelphia Gay News quoted Deuso as saying he “fell in love” with socialized medicine as a student in Copenhagen and is a huge advocate for “gender-affirming” care – leftist-speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and genital mutilation surgeries.

“It’s been a journey to understand health care — and understand not only myself but other people and the struggles that other people have to deal with when trying to get health care, especially in the LGBTQ community,” Deuso reportedly said.

Following his victory on Tuesday, Deuso said: “Tonight, the numbers are clear. We won. Voters chose hope, decency, and a community where every neighbor matters. I am honored to be elected as Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor. I carry that responsibility with care and with purpose.”

“This victory is not about one person. It is about what happens when people choose progress over fear, facts over noise, and results over excuses,” Deuso continued. “Leadership can be compassionate, practical, and focused on what works.”

Pennsylvanians on Tuesday also voted to retain three far-left Democrats on the state Supreme Court, meaning leftists will maintain a majority on the Keystone State’s top court.

Deuso also came under fire for a post on X in which he predicted armed violence against the federal government will happen in reaction to authorities arresting illegal foreign nationals residing in the United States.

I forsee violent pushback from an armed citizenry in the future. The 2nd Amendment folx were very clear that weapons are meant to oppose a tyrannical government… https://t.co/d3900fcdui — Erica Deuso for Downingtown Mayor (@EricaDeuso) September 23, 2025

