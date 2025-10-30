Perspective: ‘War on reality’ started in the Garden

Special to WorldTribune, October 30, 2025

by Virgil Walker

Romans 1:25: “because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever! Amen.”

It started with a whisper in the garden, and it hasn’t stopped since. The question that began every war wasn’t political but theological: “Did God really say?”

That moment marked the first exchange of reality for fantasy, the first time humanity chose imagination over obedience and illusion over truth. We went from walking with God to rewriting His Word. From obedience to imagination. From reality to fantasy. Every cultural deception since then has echoed that ancient lie.

The serpent still whispers, and the world still listens.

The modern world repeats that whisper. Every denial of truth, every attempt to redefine creation, is another verse in the same rebellion.

The Great Exchange

The war on reality isn’t coming; It’s here. Truth is being crucified on the altar of emotion, and lies are being crowned as liberation. The human heart still believes it can overthrow God and remake the world in its own image.

They traded the truth of God for a lie. That’s when the world cracked.

Reality isn’t subjective. It’s not a vibe, an identity, or a social construct. It’s the unshakable order established by the Creator: male and female, right and wrong, cause and effect, justice and judgment. The laws of God are the laws of the universe. To rebel against them isn’t progress; it’s suicide dressed in sophistication.

But rebellion sells. The modern world markets delusion as enlightenment and self-worship as freedom. We stream it, vote for it, teach it, and even preach it. The serpent still whispers, “You can be like God.” And humanity keeps buying the lie.

The Fantasy Factory

Our culture mass-produces illusion. It industrializes insanity and calls it virtue. Universities tell men they can become women. Politicians print debt and call it prosperity. Pastors trade the Gospel for applause and call it love.

Every generation has its idol. Ours is the mirror.

The lie never changes: freedom without truth, joy without holiness, peace without repentance.

I know that world. I lived in it. I swallowed the poison that said I could bend truth to my will. It tasted like power, but it left me hollow. Fantasy flatters before it enslaves.

The problem isn’t that the world has gone mad. It’s that the Church stopped sounding sane.

The Age of Make-Believe

Madness has become morality.

Postmodernism destroyed reason, leaving emotion as the new authority. “My truth” replaced the truth. Now every feeling demands affirmation, every delusion demands compliance.

A man wins Woman of the Year. A child chooses a gender. A government spends itself into fiscal and moral bankruptcy and calls it compassion. We’ve traded wisdom for feelings, reality for narrative, and God for self.

Our culture is like a drunk man repainting the lines on the highway, furious that the road won’t bend with him.

Today, we don’t just deny reality; we digitize it. We build avatars, edit faces, rewrite memory, and call it progress. We worship the image we’ve created while the soul behind the screen starves.

The Price of Fantasy

Every lie demands blood. When men pretend to be women, women pay the price. When truth is silenced, the innocent suffer. When the family collapses, the state grows stronger. Fantasy feels liberating for a moment, but reality always collects its debt.

We live in a world where clarity is cruelty and confusion is compassion. Sanity is canceled. Conviction is called hate. Yet truth doesn’t bend to public opinion; it breaks those who try to defy it.

C.S. Lewis warned that a culture that laughs at honor shouldn’t be shocked when it finds traitors in its midst. When a people mock virtue, vice becomes their inheritance.

The Spiritual Core

Thomas Sowell once observed in A Conflict of Visions that all social thinking flows from two competing views of human nature: the constrained and the unconstrained. The constrained vision accepts that man is limited, fallen, and in need of order; the unconstrained believes he can perfect himself, define morality, and reshape creation through sheer will. This philosophical divide mirrors the spiritual war we face. Reality belongs to the constrained vision anchored in truth, while fantasy springs from the unconstrained illusion that man can become his own god.

This isn’t just political madness; it’s spiritual rebellion. The war on reality is the war on God. Romans 1 reveals the root: when people reject the truth, they don’t become free thinkers; they become idolaters. They worship creation instead of the Creator. They bend reality to fit their appetites, then demand everyone else pretend along with them.

Our age is intoxicated by the unconstrained vision. It’s fantasy dressed as progress. But those who reject their limits ultimately reject their Maker.

It’s the oldest heresy on earth: autonomy. The dream that man can define good and evil on his own terms. The dream always ends the same way: in darkness.

The Call to Reality

We need men and women who love truth more than comfort, who will live as evidence that reality still exists. Christians are not called to escape the world but to expose its illusions. We don’t create truth; we conform to it. We don’t invent morality; we obey it.

To live in truth is to stand against the current of a drowning world. Power belongs to those aligned with reality. God’s truth doesn’t tremble when the world mocks; it remains unbroken, unyielding, eternal.

