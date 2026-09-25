‘Perverse and harmful’: Conservative Colombia slams globalism at UN

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



At the UN General Assembly on Thursday, the conservative administration of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella slammed globalism while at the same time torching the Untied Nations for its inefficient bureaucracy.

De la Espriella, who took office in August, did not attend the General Assembly as he made a campaign promise to not leave Colombia for the duration of his tenure as president.

Vice President José Manuel Restrepo read a speech written by de la Espriella on his behalf.

Restrepo, reading de la Espriella’s remarks, shared his words warning that “globalism,” as practiced by the UN, is “perverse and harmful”:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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