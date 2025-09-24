Peter Strzok lawsuit over firing dismissed; he still walks away with $1.2M in taxpayer cash

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2025 Real World News



An Obama-appointed judge on Tuesday dismissed the long-running lawsuit by former FBI agent Peter Strzok who claimed he was illegally fired for sending his FBI lover Lisa Page anti-Trump messages.

Strzok had argued that he was only fired in 2018 because Trump reacted furiously to texts the two exchanged during the Trump-Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Strzok failed to show his firing violated his First Amendment rights.

The judge ruled that there was “no genuine dispute of material fact” to fight the firing.

Strzok was fired amid the scandal of texts that showed a clear anti-Trump bias, including one in which he suggested the FBI might “stop” Trump from becoming president.

The disgraced agent still walks away with $1.2 million in taxpayer funds awarded to him by Team Biden.

Page was awarded an $800,000 payout.

Strzok and Page were gifted the funds when the Biden-Harris Justice Department settled a lawsuit filed by the duo about supposed privacy violations that publicized their anti-Trump messages (on government phones) in the early phases in the get-Trump “Russian interference” probe.

“They’ve settled a winnable lawsuit to reward Strzok and Page,” the New York Post Editorial Board noted when the awards were made last year. “Consider it honor among thieves, albeit at the department charged with serving justice.”

