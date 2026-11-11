Poll: 1 in 4 U.S. college students want socialism; 1 in 5 say America deserved 9/11

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2026 — Real World News



More than 40% U.S. college students would prefer to live under socialism and 1 in 5 say the believe America deserved 9/11, according to a new poll.

The Buckley Institute survey asked: “If you had to choose, which economic system would you prefer to live under?”

The result: 42% of students said they would rather live under a socialist system, versus just 28% preferring a capitalist one and the remaining 30% had no opinion.

That percentage in favor of socialism is the highest in the five years the survey question has been posed.

Nearly half of the students — 47 percent — said they agreed with the statement, “While socialist countries like Cuba and the Soviet Union have not been perfect, they offer a better economic model than capitalist countries like the United States.”

The poll reflects the kind of trend being responded to by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), which is launching a multi-year nationwide initiative to counter the “growing appeal of socialism among Young Americans,” Breitbart News reported.

YAF’s “Freedom Not Socialism” initiative, a nationwide campaign for “2027 and beyond,” will officially launch during the organization’s November Freedom Conference at the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. It will bring together “hundreds of young conservative students” and leading speakers like former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

In the same poll, one in five college students say the U.S. deserved the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people while targeting the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

As the New York Post put it in a report on the poll Wednesday: “Hasan Piker has lots of company,” a reference to the radical left podcaster who played a far-left part in Tuesday’s midterm elections by promoting and supporting successful socialist candidates.

Some 22% of participants surveyed by the Buckley Institute agreed that “America deserved Sept. 11,” while another 72 percent disagreed with the statement with six percent “unsure”, according to the poll, which surveyed 803 American undergraduates.

Ironically, those students were not even born in 2001 to witness the devastating attacks credited to the Islamic terror group Al Qaida 25 years ago.

Breitbart News noted: “Their views were in line with caustic U.S. bashers such as such as Piker, who reportedly said back in 2019 that America ‘deserved 9/11’ and more recently alleged that the U.S. forces have committed more terrorism than Al Qaida.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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