Poll: Regulate AI, say 61 percent of voters

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2026 Real World News



Almost everyone is excited about the sudden dominance of AI over much of life on earth except most people.

A new survey from Rasmussen Reports finds that 61% of likely U.S. voters believe that the government needs to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Just 25% think that the government needs to stay out of the way and let the free market decide about AI, while 13% are not sure.

“The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is seen as a threat to job opportunities for real people, according to a majority of voters who favor government regulation of AI,” Rasmussen Reports said.

Just 13% of those surveyed expect AI to create more job opportunities for human workers, while 62% say AI will mean fewer job opportunities for human workers. Eleven percent (11%) believe AI will not have much impact on job opportunities, and 14% are not sure.

Seventy-two percent (72%) in the survey said they are familiar with computer-based artificial intelligence technology, including 28% who are Very Familiar with AI. Twenty-six percent (26%) aren’t familiar with AI.

Among those who are very familiar with AI technology, 64% favor government regulation.

Voters are almost evenly divided over which party is more trusted to deal with AI. Forty-one percent (41%) trust Republicans more to handle issues related to artificial intelligence, while 40% trust Democrats more, and 19% are not sure.

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Republicans and 75% of Democrats trust their own party more to handle AI-related issues. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 34% trust Republicans more and 30% trust Democrats more to deal with artificial intelligence, while 36% are not sure.

Seventy percent (70%) of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 64% of unaffiliated voters believe artificial intelligence will create fewer job opportunities for human workers.

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