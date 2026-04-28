Poll reveals power of unchecked media monopoly: 38 percent say Trump’s murder ‘justified’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When an unaccountable media monopoly blasts daily how they believe President Donald Trump is a “threat to democracy,” the leftists who absorb their content are sure to believe the same. Some even attempt to act on it.

As authorities continue investigating Saturday’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, it is important to revisit a survey released in April 2025 which revealed that a large percentage of respondents say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder the president.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab found in the survey released on April 7 of last year that 38 percent of respondents said it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Trump and Elon Musk, respectively.

Among respondents who identified as left of center, 56 percent expressed at least some level of justification.

Researchers highlighted that leftist social media platforms, such as Bluesky, play a “significant and predictive role in amplifying” the advocacy for political violence.

The report also mentions the spread of conspiracy theories, such as the claim that Trump staged his own assassination attempts.

At the time the poll was conducted, Musk was still in budget-shaving mode at DOGE. The survey indicated that nearly 40 percent of respondents viewed the destruction of a Tesla dealership during a protest as at least somewhat acceptable.

The researchers referenced prior research released in December 2024, including a report titled “Praise for United Healthcare CEO Assassination Goes Viral,” which examined positive online reactions following the killing of CEO Brian Thompson.

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