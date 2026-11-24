Special to WorldTribune, November 24, 2026

Commentary by Mike Scruggs

Pollster Richard Baris, Managing Director of Big Data Poll, is also known as “The People’s Pundit.” He is an ideological conservative generally in line with MAGA and America-First voters and with Trump in the past. However, he called the November 2026 Midterm Election results closer than anyone else and had been warning Republicans about the coming election disaster before June 2025.

Operation Midnight Hammer

President Donald Trump’s polls began what became a steep decline after Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, 2025.

Operation Midnight Hammer marked the USAF B-2 Spirit bombing of suspected nuclear sites in Iran. According to Trump, the B-2 bombers “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capacity. Trump trusted Mossad Intelligence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanayhyu that Iran was building nuclear bombs and intended to use them on Israel when the number was sufficient and the opportunity right.

None of 15 U.S. intelligence agencies was able to confirm this, and the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, made a strong case against it. However, Trump sided with Mossad and Netanyahu. Moreover, U.S. polling indicated 65% to 70% of American voters were uncomfortable with a war against Iran.

Baris stated something that has been very plain and very frustrating for a long time:

“Republicans in Congress vote for what their donors want rather than what their conservative voters want, and there is an ideological gap between Republican donors and conservative voters. Democrats in Congress also vote for what their donors want, but there is a much smaller ideological gap between Democrat donors and Democrat voters.”

Obamacare and Immigration

The anger and frustration over this have been building for a long time. Republicans have had about seven years to get rid of Obama Care, which is an atrocious burden on many middle- and working-class conservatives. But Obama Care is still here, and it will now probably get worse.

Trump and the Republicans have not really solved the immigration problem. The border is secure, but the border has never been more than half the problem. Illegal immigrants don’t have to sneak across the border. They can get a tourist, student, work, or other visas and disappear into the general population, receiving medical benefits, education benefits, good jobs and other privileges without much fear of discovery. Some may be getting social security benefits. Moreover, the agricultural and hospitality industries and others do not want immigration enforcement. They lobby for amnesty, just as many Chambers of Commerce do, and naively. many churches. This depresses American wages, job opportunities, and family standards of living. In addition, Congress is reluctant to control legal immigration.

The largest PAC lobby is undoubtedly AIPAC (American Israeli Political Action Committee). They advocate some good things, but they are now essentially a lobby for war against Iran, which may not be in most Americans’ interests or anybody’s interest. In fact, it may not really be in Israel’s interest. Israel is at extreme risk because of Iranian under-mountain offensive missile strength.

The American and European publics need to be wary of Islam but also wary of being propagandized into hatred and war. War propaganda and false flags are most characteristic of aggressive imperialists, so we need to be discerning.

I am a Vietnam combat veteran, and I am neither a pacifist nor an isolationist. I am an admirer of good soldiers and heroic actions, and certainly pro-national security. I believe the military is an honorable profession, which must keep its moral and ethical standards high.

What Is a Just War?

Therefore, I am always concerned that any military action by my country meets the high ethical and moral standards of just war and just conduct in both Christian and American traditions. The objective of a just war is a just peace.

A just war is normally defensive, but it can be waged to stop horrendous slaughter and murderous injustice. The standards for this must be very high and based on unquestionable facts and truth.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” — Trump ultimatum to Iran on April 7, 2026, on his Truth Social media platform. He also defended this ultimatum in a televised news conference the next day.

American Exceptionalism once reflected Puritan John Winthrop’s closing words in a sermon to pilgrims in England about to depart for Boston on March 30, 1630. It included a quote from Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount found in Matthew 5:14 — “A city on a hill cannot be hid.”

John Winthrop’s Warning

Winthrop’s closing words in his lecture urged that the Pilgrims should be “A Model of Christian Charity.” These closing words were also a warning:

“As a city upon a hill, the eyes of all people are upon us. So that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken and so cause him to withdraw his present help from us, we shall be made a story and a byword through the world.”

Winthrop clearly warned that if the Puritans, and by implication the future American nation, departed from their Christian heritage, their sins and errors would be exposed to the world and their protection and blessings subject to divine withdrawal.

Do American Christians really believe they are more special to God than more than, 20 million persecuted Christians in China, perhaps vastly more than 20 million? Are we more special to God than 250,000 to 370,000 Christians in Iran?

Moreover, one reason Republicans are declining, and traditional conservatism is in retreat is that U.S. demography is changing. It is good to enforce our borders and deport criminal illegal immigrants, but that is not enough. Immigration laws must be enforced at the workplace and healthcare facilities. Legal immigration must be reduced to halt and prevent harm to U.S. workers and their families.

The Darkness That Leads Nations to War

The Iran War was not the only cause of the Republican disaster, but it was a weighty one.

For those who believe the U.S. should be a Republic, it raises a specter of international imperialism rather than the banner of freedom.

Baris has also recently commented that huge combinations of donor money, including foreign and secretly laundered funds, have generally had a decisive impact on U.S. elections. We need to correct this or honest government is doomed.

If the Republican Party continues its neocon donor dominance, there will be no bounce back in two years or maybe ever. They will simply fade away like the Whig Party from 1854 to 1862. Neocon Republicans are still basically Whigs — a big business-big government party.

Modern neocons also tend to be socially liberal. Most big media are also either neocon or neoliberal, both donor-based. Fox, which is neocon, has been taking its own dive in viewer popularity.

Americans and Europeans should be wary of the darkness that leads nations to war by lies and false flags.

Mike Scruggs is a columnist and former USAF intelligence officer and combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He is author of ‘The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths’ and ‘Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You’

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