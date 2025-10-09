President Trump announces Gaza ceasefire; Nobel Peace Prize to be announced Oct. 10

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Israel and Hamas had both accepted the first phase of his peace deal which calls for the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Trump pulled off what even liberal talking heads in media called a monumental foreign policy achievement, especially considering the war was seen heading out of control less than a month ago after Israel attacked Hamas officials who were residing in Qatar.

Trump said the hostages will be released by Monday, and that Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed-upon area.

Hamas confirmed that a deal had been reached to end the war, allow more humanitarian aid and facilitate “a prisoner exchange,” a reference to the release of Israeli hostages for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

“Trump employed some of his most trusted advisers—a friend, real-estate investor Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner—to bridge the gaps leading to Wednesday’s announcement,” the Wall Street Journal reported. Since the deal focuses on freeing the hostages, the agreement doesn’t mention Palestinian statehood.

It is believed there are 20 living hostages of about 250 people kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas and other Palestinian factions launched a surprise attack on Israel and slaughtered about 1,200 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it “A great day for Israel. With God’s help, together we will continue to achieve all of our goals and expand peace with our neighbors.”

Trump posted to Truth Social:

I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Trump told the New York Post on Thursday morning that he is preparing to travel to the Middle East.

“Well, it’s been a great period of time for Israel and the Middle East, and I’ll be going there probably on Sunday, Sunday evening,” Trump told The Post hours after announcing the “first phase” agreement between the Jewish state and the Islamic terror group.

“And I think that you will see some tremendous things happen next week. It’s been an amazing period of time. The whole world has come together, but the Middle East has come together for the first time in 3,000 years,” the president said.

Is a Nobel Peace Prize awaiting Trump for brokering a Middle East peace deal?

In the past, several individuals have received the Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in negotiating or brokering peace in the Middle East:

1978: Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat were awarded the prize jointly for negotiating the Camp David Accords, which led to a peace treaty between their two countries in 1979.

1994: The prize was shared among Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin for their work on the Oslo Accords.

1950: American diplomat Ralph Bunche was recognized for arranging the 1948 armistice agreements that paused the first Arab-Israeli War.

This year’s prize will be awarded on Oct. 10.

Trump also played a leading role in ending conflicts between India and Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israel and Iran, and Rwanda and Congo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders have supported Trump’s nomination for the award, with the former having nominated Trump in July over ending the Israel-Iran conflict.

Recepients of the prize receive an 18-carat gold medal, a diploma, and a check for 11 million Swedish kronor, which comes to almost $1.2 million.

