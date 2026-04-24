President Trump: ‘Don’t talk to me about targeting’; Supreme Court ‘already Packed!’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump is coming under media criticism for “targeting” his political opposition. He reposted on social media calls by his supporters for accountability of those who spent 8 years seeking his impeachment, imprisonment and even death.

The leaders of that crusade arguably included the nation’s intelligence community and Justice Department at the behest of top Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Was he abusing his authority in his second administration by investigating the weaponization of U.S. government? Trump did not second that emotion:

At week’s end amid the prosecution of the Iran War, the president also unleashed on the U.S. Supreme Court:

How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them. They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!). The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW. It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires. No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for. Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable. One little sentence would have stoped this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty! Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents. If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY! No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to “Pack the Court,” it’s already Packed! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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