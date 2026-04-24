Trump Administration brings back firing squad for federal executions

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 24, 2026

The Trump Administration said it is bringing back the fire squad for federal executions.

The Department of Justice on Friday said it would allow the use of firing squads for federal prisoners who have been sentenced to death and exhausted all appeals.

The department said it would also be streamlining the process to expedite death penalty cases.

The move comes as part of an effort, the Justice Department said in the announcement, to “deter the most barbaric crimes” and deliver justice for the victims and their survivors.

“The prior administration failed in its duty to protect the American people by refusing to pursue and carry out the ultimate punishment against the most dangerous criminals, including terrorists, child murderers and cop killers,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a press release.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice is once again enforcing the law and standing with victims.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January 2025 directing the Justice Department to prioritize seeking death sentences in appropriate cases and promptly carry out those sentences.

The Justice Department said it has “rescinded the Biden-Garland moratorium on federal executions and has authorized seeking death sentences against 44 defendants.”

Blanche has authorized seeking death sentences against nine of these defendants, including three MS-13 members, two of whom are illegal aliens, accused of murdering a federal witness.

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