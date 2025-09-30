President warns of ‘massive layoffs’ if Democrats close government

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 30, 2025

President Donald Trump warned Democrats on Tuesday that allowing the federal government to shut down at midnight would enable his administration to make “massive layoffs” and take “irreversible” actions including shutting down programs important to them.

“We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” Trump said in remarks to reporters from the Oval Office.

“You all know Russell Vought,” Trump added, referring to the director of the Office of Management and Budget. “He’s become very popular recently because he can trim the budget to a level that you couldn’t do any other way.”

The House passed a Republican-led continuing resolution (CR) largely along party lines earlier this month. It would keep current government funding levels roughly flat until Nov. 21 to give Congress more time to strike a deal on fiscal year 2026 spending levels.

The measure is free from other policy riders, save for about $88 million toward enhanced security for lawmakers, the White House and the judicial branch — which has bipartisan support.

Democrats demanded an extension of Covid-era Obamacare subsidies and the restoration of federal funding to NPR and PBS that Republicans cut earlier this year.

The House-passed CR was expected to be considered in the Senate later on Tuesday, where at least some Democrat support is needed, but was not expected, to meet the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster.

If the shutdown proceeds it would mark the 15th time the government has shut down since 1981. Reports are saying no signs point to Democrats moving to avoid the shutdown.

