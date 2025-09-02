Pritzker claims no crime problem in Chicago; 58 shot, 8 fatally, over holiday weekend

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 2, 2025

In rejecting President Donald Trump’s threat to send National Guard into Chicago, Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker insisted the Windy City does not have a crime problem.

Meanwhile, 58 people were shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, eight of whom died.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday: “Chicago is the worst most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon.”

Pritzker said the president’s plan to send in National Guard troops was “unprecedented and unwarranted. It is illegal, it is unconstitutional, it is un-American.”

The first of eight homicides that police say occurred over the holiday weekend in Chicago happened at 11:56 p.m. on Friday when two women were discovered shot, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman was found in an apartment suffering from two gunshot wounds to her stomach and one to her leg, according to a police incident report. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The weekend’s victims, according to incident reports, included a 17-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet came through a front window and hit her in the arm, a 31-year-old man who was shot in the leg after getting caught in the crossfire of gunmen shooting at each other from two vehicles, and two people who were shot and injured while driving down a street.

On Saturday, Trump had warned Pritzker in a Truth Social post: “better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming!”

Fewer than five hours after Trump posted the message a mass shooting occurred in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side that left seven people wounded.

“Do not come to Chicago, you are neither wanted here nor needed here,” Pritzker said. “Donald Trump wants to use the military to occupy a U.S. city to punish its dissidents and score political points. If this were happening in any other country, we would have no trouble calling it what it is – a dangerous power-grab.”

Beat The Press