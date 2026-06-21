Privately-funded review that estimated 250,000 minor victims of grooming gangs rocks UK establishment

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament last year that more than 800 previously closed cases involving grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation had been identified for formal review, with the figure expected to rise above 1,000.

According to a privately-funded review of the gangs, that is not nearly good enough.

The “Rape Gang Inquiry,” an independent crowdfunded review released this month and chaired by Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, investigated the decades-long, organized sexual exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable, overwhelmingly white British girls across the UK.

The report alleges that as many as 250,000 victims were targeted by organized networks across 149 local authority districts over several decades. It concludes that the primary perpetrators of these group-based offenses were predominantly Muslim men.

The report has rocked the UK establishment all the way to the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Critics, including Elon Musk, accused Starmer of being complicit in institutional failings regarding grooming gangs during his time heading the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013.

Musk now says that the politicians who “turned a blind eye” to the rape gangs should be imprisoned.

The Rape Gang Inquiry charges that many Britons no longer trust the government to investigate its own failures in towns including Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford, Oxford and Oldham, where girls were groomed, raped, trafficked and abused by groups of men, while police, social services and local authorities repeatedly failed to intervene.

The report states that the rape gangs “operated with either the active or passive consent of public authorities” and describes the scandal as a “rotting stain” on Britain’s history.

The report’s recommendations include a sweeping overhaul of sentencing guidelines, life imprisonment starting points for organized child rape, deportation of foreign nationals convicted of group-based child sexual exploitation, a dedicated Crown Prosecution Service unit, stronger protections for child witnesses and possible private prosecutions against officials accused of failing victims.

In the woke UK, critics say authorities avoid difficult questions about the ethnicity of perpetrators out of fear of racism accusations.

“If they fail to take the necessary steps, we will deploy private prosecutions to obtain justice at last,” Lowe wrote in the report.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Crowdfunder page showed roughly $1.1 million raised from more than 23,000 supporters as of Wednesday.

“Perhaps the most striking finding is not in the report itself but in how it was funded,” Emma Schubart, a research fellow at the U.K.-based think tank the Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News Digital. “The fact that more than 20,000 people contributed to a citizen-funded inquiry reflects a growing lack of confidence that public institutions are willing to confront the issue fully. Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, that loss of trust should concern policymakers just as much as the report’s findings.”

The politicians who turned a blind eye to the Rape of Britain must go to prison pic.twitter.com/JFfHZSwiDc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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