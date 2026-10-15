Pro-life Catholic briefs Talarico on abortion and the Bible

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



James Talarico, the Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, once declared that “God is nonbinary.”

During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, Talarico insisted that abortion is not mentioned in the Bible.

He was taken to school by a pro-life Catholic.

As part of the event, audience members were allowed to come to the stage to ask Talarico questions directly.

At one point, a Texas voter named Jody asked the Democrat about his pro-choice views on abortion.

After suggesting that he could come together with pro-life people, Talarico then claimed that the Bible is “silent” on abortion.

Jody responded: “And I just want to add that the Bible is not silent on abortion. There is the Ten Commandments. ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ And as Catholics, we take great, um, insult, I guess sometimes when it’s spouted that way.”

The audience erupted in applause.

The Gateway Pundit’s Mike LaChance noted that Talarico’s “entire campaign is built on the idea that Christianity aligns perfectly with his far left political views. It’s as if progressive consultants tried to come up with a Christian candidate who the left would like.”

Democrat James Talarico just got EMBARRASSED by a pro-life Catholic Texan from the audience at his CNN town hall. His face at the end was priceless. Talarico claimed that the Bible “is silent” on the issue of abortion. The audience member — Jody — let him finish, before she dropped a brutal Biblical reminder that brought the town hall to its feet. JODY: “And I just want to add that the Bible is not silent on abortion.” “There is the Ten Commandments. ‘Thou shalt not kill.’’ “And as Catholics, we take great, um, insult, I guess sometimes when it’s spouted that way.” The audience immediately erupted in applause for her. This is not going well for him. — Overton (@overton_news) October 15, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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