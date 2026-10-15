Pro-life Catholic briefs Talarico on abortion and the Bible

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

James Talarico, the Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, once declared that “God is nonbinary.”

During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, Talarico insisted that abortion is not mentioned in the Bible.

Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico

He was taken to school by a pro-life Catholic.

As part of the event, audience members were allowed to come to the stage to ask Talarico questions directly.

At one point, a Texas voter named Jody asked the Democrat about his pro-choice views on abortion.

After suggesting that he could come together with pro-life people, Talarico then claimed that the Bible is “silent” on abortion.

Jody responded: “And I just want to add that the Bible is not silent on abortion. There is the Ten Commandments. ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ And as Catholics, we take great, um, insult, I guess sometimes when it’s spouted that way.”

The audience erupted in applause.

The Gateway Pundit’s Mike LaChance noted that Talarico’s “entire campaign is built on the idea that Christianity aligns perfectly with his far left political views. It’s as if progressive consultants tried to come up with a Christian candidate who the left would like.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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