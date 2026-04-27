Psychopaths as ‘journalists’ and ‘entertainers,’ paid by corporate media execs

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The “typical leftist” was seen inside and outside of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

As President Donald Trump and many of his administration’s top officials gathered inside the Washington Hilton, outside, leftist activists held signs saying “Kill Them All” and “Death to Tyrants.”

Inside, another “typical leftist” intended to carry out those marching orders.

Then there’s Jimmy Kimmel.

Two days before Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, the late night talk show host said Melania Trump had the glow of “an expectant widow.”

The first lady responded in a post to X: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

She also accused Disney-owned ABC of protecting the former “Man Show” host and called for ABC to step in and yank him off the air.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she wrote.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

The president posted to Truth Social:

Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be. He then stated, “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Keri Smith noted in an April 26 Substack.com analysis: “Last night a friend told me that just because the latest would-be assassin donated to Kamala Harris, had pronouns in his bio, and TRIED TO MURDER conservatives and our President, that that doesn’t make him a Leftist Extremist. You know what? My friend was right. All of that just makes him a Typical Leftist these days.

“The Typical Leftist Gunman had a Typical Leftist Bluesky Account, where he posted Typical Leftist hate, lies and disinformation, no different from any other Typical Leftist these days — all about Trump and conservatives being pedos and rapists and fascists and blahblah TypicalLeftistSlop. He also had his pronouns on his LinkedIn bio, which is a Typical Leftist marker, so they know who is in the Typical Leftist Cult and who is not. The Typical Leftist Shooter also sent a Typical Leftist manifesto to his family, where he repeated Typical Leftist hate, lies and disinformation — no different from the hate, lies and disinformation you hear and see from Typical Leftists at a Typical Leftist ‘No Kings’ Slop Rally.

“Weird how leftists keep trying to kill conservatives and our President and how all of the Left celebrates these murders and assassination attempts, and has huge hype rallies where they pretend he’s a King, and where they advocate overthrowing our democracy, and where they hang effigies of Trump, and call him and other conservatives Hitler and falsely call him and other conservatives Nazis and talk about how someone should murder Trump….and then want to cry foul when we notice that they are cultivating this evil.”

The cultivation in large part begins with the corporate media.

The executives running today’s lefty newsrooms and studios are likely directing, and certainly tolerating, psychopath “journalists” and “entertainers.”

DK posted on social media on Sunday:

“The motive behind last night’s fifth assassination attempt of President Trump is the shooter’s belief in the myth that Trump has raped children.

“Trump has never been convicted of pedophilia. Trump has never been charged of pedophilia. No prominent elected officials — not Obama, not Biden , not Harris, not one Squad member — has even accused Trump of pedophilia.

“But it is stated daily as established fact that Trump is a sexual abuser of children on X, Reddit, all over social media. I have even seen it stated on this page.

“When such a vile claim is substantiated by the repetition that one hears it — even if it is substantiated by nothing else — lives are ruined or lost.”

Another “typical leftist,” rock relic Bruce Springsteen responded to the assassination attempt: “We also send out a prayer of thanks that our president, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured at last night’s incident at the [White House] press correspondents’ dinner.”

Critics see it as a “typical leftist” response for an entertainer who hopes Republicans buy his overpriced tickets.

Author Peter Schweitzer noted of such “typical leftists”: “You call someone a Nazi…but then you say you are glad they are Okay. How can you sincerely maintain both of those sentiments at the same time? You are either lying about one, or the other…”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...