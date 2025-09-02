Purge at CDC brings long-delayed scrutiny of its track record

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2025 Real World News

Democrats are livid that President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have begun to clean house at the CDC.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said of the Trump team: “These fools can’t be trusted with your health.”

Sen. Parry Murray of Washington state accused Kennedy of taking “utterly reckless steps to dismantle our public health infrastructure.”

Realists point to exactly what those CDC officials who were “trusted” to ensure our “public health” during the Covid pandemic wrought.

In a Sept. 2 analysis for Just Facts Daily, James D. Agresti noted following:

In 2021, the CDC told school officials to impose “physical distancing” requirements of “at least 6 feet,” “require universal and correct use of masks,” “closely and regularly monitor the numbers of students, teachers, and staff with Covid-19,” and consider closing “classrooms or schools” that have “an active outbreak,” even though Sweden had already:

• kept its schools open with 1.95 million children the prior spring without class-size reductions, masking, or vaccines.

• experienced zero child Covid deaths over this period.

• had an ICU admission rate for teachers that was half that of other professions.

• experienced no difference with Finland in the incidence of C-19 infections among school-aged children, even though Finland closed its schools.

In 2022, the CDC claimed that “Covid-19 is a leading cause of death in children,” even though:

• in 2021, the journal Nature Medicine published a study of children who “died from” C-19 as opposed to “those who died of another cause but were coincidentally infected with the virus” and found that C-19 took the lives of two out of every million children in England during the first year of the pandemic.

• children in the U.S. were five times more likely to die of drowning and 36 times more likely to die of accidents than the real Covid death rate of two in a million.

The CDC aggressively promoted masking, even though:

• an analysis of CDC mask studies published by the American Journal of Medicine in 2023 found that “the level of evidence generated was low and the conclusions were most often unsupported by the data.”

• no gold standard study ever found that masks save lives.

• dozens of studies show that masks cause significant harm.

The CDC alleged that Covid-19 was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” while more than 50% of Covid deaths were occurring among the fully vaccinated.

The CDC claimed that “Covid-19 vaccines have undergone” the “most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history” and recommended them to “all children, including children who have already had Covid-19,” even though the vaccine clinical trials:

• did not enroll enough children to show any clinically meaningful benefits like preventing severe Covid-19, hospitalization, or death.

• needed to be 400,000 times larger/longer to determine if the vaccines save more toddlers and preschoolers than they kill

• excluded children who were apt to have serious adverse reactions to the vaccines, but some still experienced fevers up to 105.4 ºF, eye-rolling seizures, convulsions, limping, and a “severe” decline in white blood cells that creates the “risk of overwhelming infection.”

The CDC claimed without evidence in June 2022 that “our cells break down mRNA from these vaccines and get rid of it within a few days after vaccination,” even though:

• three months before that, the journal Cell published a study which “detected vaccine mRNA collected in the GCs [germinal centers] of LNs [lymph nodes] on days 7, 16, and 37 postvaccination, with lower but still appreciable specific signal at day 60.”

• the study did not look beyond 60 days, so the mRNA may remain even longer.

The CDC claimed in 2023 that “everyone age 6 months and older” should receive “an updated Covid-19 vaccine” to prevent “death,” even though:

• no clinical trial found that mRNA Covid vaccines save more lives than they take.

• naturally acquired immunity creates strong and lasting protection against serious harms of the disease.

• Covid deaths enduringly plunged after nearly everyone caught the disease, not when vaccines were deployed.

Agresti noted: “None of these CDC failures were a result of ‘evolving science’ but of callous disregard for readily available facts. As a result, countless people were killed and harmed physically, financially, educationally, and emotionally.”

Beat The Press