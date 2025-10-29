‘Put your pants on’: Truck driver couldn’t understand English, read road signs

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2025 Real World News



The practice of Democrats issuing commercial trucking licenses to illegal aliens has resulted in less safe American highways.

In many cases, the illegals have no understanding of English and are unable to read road signs.

And some, apparently, aren’t wearing pants.

A viral video out of Arkansas shows a state trooper pulling over a big rig with the naked California-licensed driver unable to understand the trooper’s orders, including “put your pants on.”

The driver responded “California” to the question about his employer, and also “California” when asked if there was anyone else in the truck with him.

Not the Bee reported: “This trooper’s interaction with a trucker who can’t speak English will be the most frustrating thing you’ll watch all day.”

American Truckers said: “California’s treasonous Non-Domicile CDL standards are endangering motorists nationwide. How long before other states revoke all reciprocity for California CDLs?”

🚨Another California truck driver pulled over—this time in Arkansas—unable to speak basic English or read common traffic signs. California’s treasonous Non-Domicile CDL standards are endangering motorists nationwide. How long before other states revoke all reciprocity for… pic.twitter.com/ISrbwNg3PU — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) October 28, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation