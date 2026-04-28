Quality Learing Center among 22 MN sites raided by FBI, Homeland Security in fraud investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Agents from the FBI and Homeland Security on Tuesday executed search warrants at 22 facilities in Minnesota, including the infamous Quality Learing Center, in the ongoing investigation of alleged massive fraud at day care centers.

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” the Justice Department said.

Investigative reporter Nick Shirley attempted to go to day care centers and health care locations in Minneapolis only to find that no such services were in existence at the locations.

Reports later revealed that much of the oversight that should have been done by Minnesota authorities was not done, in part because they worried about being called racist for investigating within the Somali community.

The Trump administration has estimated total fraud losses in Minnesota social services programs at up to $19 billion.

The Post Millennial noted: “Concerns about fraud in Minnesota, specifically among the Somali community, have been growing for years. One scheme, Feeding Our Future, that has seen multiple prosecutions and convictions, involved those in the Somali community taking government grants to feed poor children during Covid. The meals were not provided and the money was used to fund the lifestyles of the grantees.”

The raids come just months after President Donald Trump declared a “war on fraud” and appointed Vice President JD Vance to lead a dedicated task force to root out waste in federal programs.

Vance commented on the raids in a post on X.

“The task force and the DOJ will be relentless in exposing these fraudsters wherever they may be hiding,” Vance wrote.

Most of the alleged fraud at the sites raided on Tuesday occurred on Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s watch. That fact did not stop the governor from taking credit for Tuesday’s enforcement.

Walz wrote on X: “Today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars.”

FBI Director Kash Patel responded:

Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship. https://t.co/HczInx5sZm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 28, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...