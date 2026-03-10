‘Queering the map’: How Biden-Harris regime tried to turn the whole world gay

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2026 Real World News



A DEI flash mob in Kyrgyzstan. Diversity and inclusion programs in Luxembourg, Spain, New Zealand, Canada, and Malaysia. Teaching trans and intersex leaders in India.

These are programs that the Biden-Harris regime State Department was funneling American taxpayer dollars into, Florida Republican Rep. Brian Mast noted during a House hearing last week on State Department grants during the Biden-era.

Then there is “queering the map.”

What is that?

It was the Biden-Harris regime’s attempt at “trying to make the maps more gay.” Sarah Rogers, the State Department’s current undersecretary for public diplomacy, told the hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee titled: “Advancing National Security Through Public Diplomacy.”

“Literally? How do you make a map more gay? Or gay at all?” Mast inquired.

“I don’t know,” admitted Rogers. “Since the age of cartography, we’ve had pretty good maps, but maybe they weren’t gay enough. I also took critical theory in college, and I think sometimes people use ‘queer’ as a verb. I do understand that the maps we were trying to make gay were, I think, of Czechia and Slovakia. So maybe those countries asked for it. I doubt it, but I don’t know.”

Mast noted that lawmakers have “real things” to work on in Congress, like the “imminent threat of Iran.”

“It is embarrassing that we have to talk about the fact that things like this were funded non-binary and transfranophones, linguistic attitudes and ideologies toward inclusive French in Montreal, Canada,” he said.

“We would absolutely love to know the individuals specifically who were busy writing these grants, because they have no business receiving another paycheck from the people of the United States of America.”

Revolver News noted: “Sarah Rogers didn’t just suddenly appear out of nowhere. She’s been involved in major legal and political battles for years now, especially when it comes to defending free speech and pushing back against lawfare. She not only stood up for Douglass Mackey, the young husband and father who was convicted over an anti-Hillary meme; she also helped get that sham case overturned on appeal.”

Whoever was calling the shots in the Biden-Harris regime determined that DEI, gay, and trans ideology would be prioritized in all agencies.

The Libs of TikTok account on X gave another example: “The Biden-Harris Administration issued an $850,000 federal grant to provide training for military families to affirm the gender identity of their children.”

The Biden-Harris regime, Revolver News noted, was also obsessed with “blasting the LGBTQ worldview overseas.

“That agenda might make perfect sense inside the DC bubble, Hollywood, or on some woke college campus, but that agenda doesn’t resonate with or represent millions upon millions of Americans. Because honestly, a lot of people see the radical LGBTQ movement as the exact opposite of what American leadership should be pushing abroad.

“Now, Republicans are digging through some of the spending decisions made during those disastrous Biden years, and as a result, the American people are starting to see just how radicalized their plot was.”

If I am to understand this correctly, Biden’s HHS went to the reservations to provide LGBT-affirming services to gay toddlers. Gosh no wonder Native Americans broke hugely for Trump. https://t.co/RsTwoGmF2U — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 11, 2024

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...