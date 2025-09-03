Questions for fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook include where are you actually living?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2025 Real World News



As a governor with the Federal Reserve Bank, which sets interest rates that influence the cost of financing a home, you might think Lisa Cook would have a good handle on such things.

President Donald Trump would tell you otherwise.

Trump fired Cook last week. Two criminal referrals against her have been referred to the Department of Justice.

Why?

Cook reportedly owns three residences — two of which she claims on government forms as her primary residence — and rents out all three.

Cook has a bank loan on a “secondary” home in Massachusetts, which the Trump Administration alleges she rents out full-time.

“A judge might call that mortgage fraud,” Charlie LeDuff wrote for the Michigan Enjoyer on Sept. 2.

Cook also owns a condo in Atlanta, which she claims is her primary residence on banking and government documents. The Trump Administration alleges there is evidence that she rents that one out, too.

“And that also could be mortgage fraud,’ LeDuff wrote.

Cook has a third home in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She also lists that home as her primary residence on banking and government papers.

LeDuff asked: “Lisa must be living in Ann Arbor in the tidy brick house with a columned portico on Jackson Avenue, right?”

LeDuff stopped by the house to find out (see below).

“All three mortgages were taken out by Cook in 2021, all within a timespan of two months, three weeks, and four days. In her 2025 government ethics filings, Cook claimed two of the properties are her primary residences and the Massachusetts dwelling is an income property. That’s cheating,” LeDuff noted.

Cook has three basic questions to answer, LeDuff added:

1. Was she renting the properties when she was supposed to be sleeping at them?

2. Did she claim rental income on her tax forms?

3. And where does she actually live?

“Because it sure the heck ain’t Ann Arbor.”

Cook, meanwhile, is suing over her firing.

Leftists, not surprisingly, accuse Trump of going after a prominent black woman because she refuses to lower interest rates as the president has demanded.

Beat The Press