Radical idea from the Constitution: JD Vance takes lead in the Senate

Since Republican leadership in the Senate appears to have no backbone when it comes to doing whatever is necessary to pass the SAVE America Act, a radical idea has been proffered that Vice President JD Vance take over leadership of the upper chamber.

“What if we boot Senate Majority Leader John Thune and let Vice President JD Vance drive the Senate agenda instead? Sounds crazy, right? But it’s legal,” Jett Cross wrote for Cypher news on Thursday.

“The theory traces back to something Charlie Kirk talked about before he was murdered, and the reason it’s catching fire right now is obvious. The American people are fed up with watching Republican leadership stall the America First agenda, namely the SAVE Act. So, suddenly the vice president’s forgotten role in the Senate is back in the spotlight.”

A new poll by McLaughlin & Associates shows 65% of those surveyed agree that the Senate should bring the SAVE America Act “to the floor for debate and pass the bill.” Those who say it is “urgent” to pass the legislation make up 60% of those surveyed.

But the Trump-backed bill is expected to fail in the Senate, falling short of the votes needed to overcome a Democrat filibuster, with some Republican senators also withholding their support.

Under Article I of the Constitution, the vice president is the actual president of the Senate. That means he rules over the chamber and casts tie-breaking votes whenever the Senate is split.

“Back in the day, that role carried way more weight than it does today. John Adams, the first vice president, regularly presided over Senate proceedings during George Washington’s admin,” Cross noted.

The Constitution does not establish leader positions in the Senate. The role of leader is separate from the constitutionally required Senate president pro tempore, who has the responsibility for presiding over the Senate in the absence of the vice president. The parties did not formalize leader roles until the dawn of the 20th century. Senate Democrats began electing leaders in 1889, and Republicans in 1913.

As Cross noted: “So what we are really looking at is this. JD Vance does not magically become majority leader. That title itself isn’t a constitutional office. The theory is that Vance would use the authority already granted to him by the Constitution to pressure, sideline, or bypass the leadership structure that currently controls what moves and what stalls in the Senate.”

JD Vance should replace John Thune as Senate Majority Leader. It’s his Constitutional right, as Vice President. John Adams did it for 4 whole years. We could ram through the entire MAGA agenda before midterms. Let’s make it happen. pic.twitter.com/vnkyIC78hc — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 11, 2026

