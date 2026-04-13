Planned Parenthood conducted record number of abortions

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 13, 2026

Planned Parenthood in its annual report boasted that the number of abortions it performed hit a record high and federal funding for abortions continued to increase.

The abortion provider’s 2024-2025 report found that the organization was responsible for a record 434,450 abortions in 2023-2024, an increase of 8% from the previous year and a 34% increase since 2014.

Taxpayer funding increased by 50%, but that figure represents a one-year lag from the health services data and covers the fiscal year ending in 2024, before Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid funding was stripped in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.

“The latest figures appear to defy the Left’s narrative that obtaining abortions has become more difficult since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The ruling prompted Republican-led states to restrict access to elective pregnancy termination,” Valerie Richardson wrote for The Washington Times on April 9.

Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, said “Americans shouldn’t be forced to fund Planned Parenthood with their taxpayer dollars. Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider and a leading provider of cross-sex hormones for children. Our government should not be in the business of funding this evil, predatory industry.”

The data marked the second year in a row that Planned Parenthood has set an in-house abortion record, according to the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, which analyzes the report’s data each year.

“Abortion is the clear focus at Planned Parenthood,” Tessa Cox, senior research associate at the Charlotte Lozier Institute said.

Abortions hit record highs for Planned Parenthood while at the same time cancer screenings and other services plummeted.

Cancer screenings and prevention services fell by 43%, prenatal services dropped by 56%, and contraception services decreased by 23%, “even though Planned Parenthood touts itself as a provider of various reproductive and sexual health services,” Richardson wrote.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said the report illustrates why Republicans “must finish what they started.”

“The ‘cuts’ aren’t working, and Planned Parenthood just admitted they killed an all-time high number of babies,” Hawkins posted on X.

In 2023-24, @PPFA performed more abortions than: Pap tests

Miscarriage care

Preventive and primary care visits

Prenatal services

HPV vaccines

Examinations/treatments of abnormal cervical cells

Diagnostic procedures for cancer prevention

…COMBINED#plannedparenthood #abortion… — Charlotte Lozier Institute (@LozierInstitute) April 8, 2026

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