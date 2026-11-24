by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2026 — Real World News



Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has been a consistent voice on Iran as an unauthorized “war of choice,” arguing that the U.S. Constitution requires a congressional vote to declare or initiate war rather than relying on unilateral executive action.

Paul is now contending that passing additional funding for the Iran War would be “tone-deaf” and ignore the electorate which gave Democrats control of the House and Senate starting in January.

In statements reported by The Washington Times, Paul asserted that the conflict has disrupted global trade, driven up gas prices, and worsened inflation. He has also opposed massive increases in military spending — including a proposed $450 billion to $500 billion boost to the base defense budget and multi-billion-dollar supplemental requests—warning that unoffset spending adds to a $2 trillion deficit.

Speaking to The Hill, Paul suggested there is an opening in the 2028 Republican presidential primary for a candidate who opposes deficits, tariffs, and the Iran war.

The Hill reported a new group has formed to draft Paul to run in 2028.

Draft Rand, which describes itself as an independent grassroots movement, has launched a new website, DraftRand.com, to persuade Paul, who ran for president in 2016, to jump into the race.

“I think there needs to be a candidate who’s pro-international trade and the benefits that come with it, against deficits, against the trade war and the Iran war, and I don’t think there are that many people out there really,” Paul told The Hill.

Paul noted that other potential 2028 contenders — such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — have records closely tied to President Donald Trump’s trade and foreign policies. While Paul stated he has not decided whether to run himself, he emphasized that the party needs leadership focused on fiscal restraint and the cost of living.

“Most of the people from here that might want to run have already voted to raise the debt ceiling, they all voted for the trade war, they all voted for the Iran war. I think there might be a lane, but I haven’t made a decision.”

Meanwhile, a group of Senate Republicans said they could move to cut off funding for the Iran war in exchange for averting a government shutdown.

Senate Democrats finalized a deal to withhold support for government funding unless Trump obtains war authorization from Congress with an exception for defensive operations in the face of an enemy attack.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said they were open to cutting a deal with Democrats to keep the government open past the Dec. 11 deadline, according to The Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he would be open “to anything that keeps the government funded and makes sure that we’ve got our military and national security requirements and needs met.”

If Congress does not agree on a plan to fund federal agencies, parts of the government would shut down for the fourth time since Trump’s second term began.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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