Real historians at Hoover Institution address recent popular narratives

Special to WorldTribune, October 18, 2025

Nov 6, 2024

Hoover Institution at Stanford University billed senior fellows Niall Ferguson, Victor Davis Hanson, and Andrew Roberts as among the most prestigious and popular historians in the world.

They appeared together in a public forum for the first time last November. Among the topics they covered: The recent controversy regarding Winston Churchill’s role in World War II, the false premise of the 1619 Project, the Cold War and World War II.

In addition, they critiqued the recent phenomenon in much historical research of self-loathing in Western historical narratives, arguing that these views often distort factual history. The scholars also argued for history’s essential role in democracy and for learning from past mistakes.