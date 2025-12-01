Real world war raging within the global industrial complex

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2025 Real World News



According to a new Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) study, weapons manufacturers are recording their highest revenue ever. But does a look inside the data reveal a pro-U.S. “peace through strength” ideology gaining momentum vs the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and D.C. establishment?

The top 100 arms manufacturers in the world raked in a record $679 billion in revenue in 2024, up 5.9% from the year prior, the December 2025 study said.

The list is dominated by American companies.

Lockheed Martin took the top spot with $64,650,000,000 of arms revenue in 2024. Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems were next on the list.

Communist China’s arms manufacturers saw a large drop in reported revenues, declining 10% from 2023 to 2024, according to SIPRI.

Just off China’s shores, Japan’s arms industry saw the largest single year-over-year increase in revenue of all regions measured, jumping 40% from 2023 to 2024, the study found.

The single largest jump in year-on-year revenue went to the Czechoslovak Group, which saw a 193% increase largely driven by its crucial role in supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine. The Pentagon contracted one of the group’s subsidiaries in August to build a new ammunitions plant in the U.S. to replenish artillery shell stockpiles drained by U.S. aid to Ukraine.

SIPRI’s report said:

The rise in the total arms revenues of the Top 100 in 2024 was mostly due to overall increases in the arms revenues of companies based in Europe and the United States. There were year-on-year increases in all the geographical areas covered by the ranking apart from Asia and Oceania, which saw a slight decrease, largely as a result of a notable drop in the total arms revenues of Chinese companies. In 2024 the growing demand for military equipment around the world, primarily linked to rising geopolitical tensions, accelerated the increase in total Top 100 arms revenues seen in 2023. More than three quarters of companies in the Top 100 (77 companies) increased their arms revenues in 2024, with 42 reporting at least double-digit percentage growth.

