Relentlessly violent Left killed the man but not his spirit

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2025 Real World News



At 31, Charlie Kirk was still too young to be president of the United States but had already made a lasting revolutionary impact on U.S. campuses which had long been occupied by mindless Marxist conceits.

Tributes from all strata of society and multiple nations flowed throughout the day and night through feeds from all major social media platforms.

Who knew that so many had been deeply impacted by a humble if outspoken young man who rarely gave the impression of promoting himself in his appearances even while provoking enough death threats to require a security detail.

His deep, unapologetic faith and, as President Donald Trump observed, his passion for engaging the minds and imaginations of young Americans who represent the nation’s future moved even veteran “influencers” in the growing conservative movement.

Reactions for the assassination of Charlie Kirk from conservative commentators Steve Bannon and Greg Gutfeld and Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds:

BANNON: We’re not gonna back off an inch. If you’re gonna back off, then this is not for you. Charlie Kirk gave his life for his country on the battlefield of political combat. They cut him down with an assassin’s bullet. Let’s be blunt. He was cut down with an assassin’s bullet. pic.twitter.com/uqUGVpOe9s — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) September 10, 2025

Greg Gutfeld just WENT OFF about Charlie Kirk being shot, even dropped an F-bomb live on Fox “If you thought that you were going to shut a movement down, you’re going to get a rude awakening. You woke us the F*CK UP.” — @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/fMY7wSadRE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Congressman Byron Donalds sends a message to all Americans nationwide after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and every word of it must be heeded. “We can’t retreat from the crazy left. We can’t. If you do, you will turn this country over to them. That’s not a… pic.twitter.com/JNvPIStcyb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 10, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation