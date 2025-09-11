Relentlessly violent Left killed the man but not his spirit

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2025 Real World News

At 31, Charlie Kirk was still too young to be president of the United States but had already made a lasting revolutionary impact on U.S. campuses which had long been occupied by mindless Marxist conceits.

Tributes from all strata of society and multiple nations flowed throughout the day and night through feeds from all major social media platforms.

Who knew that so many had been deeply impacted by a humble if outspoken young man who rarely gave the impression of promoting himself in his appearances even while provoking enough death threats to require a security detail.

His deep, unapologetic faith and, as President Donald Trump observed, his passion for engaging the minds and imaginations of young Americans who represent the nation’s future moved even veteran “influencers” in the growing conservative movement.

Reactions for the assassination of Charlie Kirk from conservative commentators Steve Bannon and Greg Gutfeld and Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds:

Support Free Press Foundation

  

Relentlessly violent Left killed the man but not his spirit added by on
View all posts by Editor One →