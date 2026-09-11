Remembering September 11, 2001: ‘Terrible power of hate’ … ‘greater power of American spirit’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



September 11, 2026 is a solemn day of remembrance for the Islamist terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives on September 11, 2001.

In New York City: Two hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, causing both buildings to collapse.

At the Pentagon: A hijacked plane crashed into the military headquarters near Washington, D.C.

In Pennsylvania: United Flight 93, crashed in a field after passengers fought back against the hijackers.

Firefighters, police officers, and medics rushed into burning buildings to save others, and many gave their own lives.

President Donald Trump said during the 25th anniversary service at the Pentagon on Friday: “September 11 reminded us of the terrible power of hate. The 25 years since have shown us the even greater power of the American spirit to endure and prevail and to win.”

“We will never, ever forget,” Trump said. “That’s why we fight today. We don’t have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win.”

Writing for American Greatness on Friday, Fred Fleitz noted that the 25th anniversary of 9/11 demands we “name who did this. State why. And say, without embarrassment: never again.”

Fleitz, who served as chief of staff of the Trump National Security Council during Trump’s first term, wrote:

“The Al Qaida terrorists did not hijack those planes because of political differences with the U.S. They did it because they despised the civilization those towers represented: democracy, mixed societies, individual liberty, women in public life, Jews and Christians, and secular people living without clerical veto. Al Qaida’s leaders said so. Their documents said so. Their sermons said so. Pretending otherwise is not nuance. It is amnesia.

“There is a persistent effort to minimize that record or invent ‘another side’ to the story. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) reduced the attacks to ‘some people did something.’ Hasan Piker, who campaigned with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, said in 2019 that ‘America deserved 9/11.’ A New Jersey curriculum produced with CAIR-NJ and ‘Teaching While Muslim’ has told students that the attacks were a response to U.S. support for Israel, the Persian Gulf War, and the American military presence in the Middle East.

According to a Sept. 5 New York Post article, two-thirds of American Middle East studies professors say today’s college students cannot identify who attacked the U.S. on September 11, 2001, or why.

The Post article attributes this to a lack of mandatory teaching standards about the terrorist attack, which has allowed woke ideology blaming the attacks on U.S. policy or “Islamophobia” to be taught instead.

Some of these lesson plans reportedly have been funded by leftist billionaire George Soros.

“This is not teaching history,” Fleitz wrote. It is a radical woke attempt to rewrite history and explain away murder.”

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