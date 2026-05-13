Rep. Chip Roy: Sharia law is not compatible with Western civilization

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 13, 2026

As Sharia law is tolerated in once Christian nations across the Atlantic Ocean, will the U.S. government take action here?

The video below is one of the top trending videos of the day. In it, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy describes the latest slew of terror attacks on U.S. soil.

In October 2025, Roy introduced H.R. 5722, the “Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act,” which seeks to prohibit adherents of Sharia law from entering or remaining in the U.S.

The bill is currently pending in the House Committee on the Judiciary.

A Senate version, S. 3009, was introduced by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville. It also is pending in committee.

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