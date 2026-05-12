Report: Trans student in Virginia has been taking videos, pics of others in school bathrooms for 3 years

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 12, 2026

A trans student for the past three years has been taking photographs and videos of other students in bathrooms at a public school in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to a report.

Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown sent an email to parents at the end of April stating that a student had recorded another student in a school bathroom, ABC 7News reported.

Last week, the principal sent another email to the school community, stating that it was not an isolated incident.

Nick Minock, a reporter for ABC 7News, noted that several sources told him the student who has videotaped or photographed more than 40 students under bathroom stalls as they use the school’s bathrooms is trans.

“My sources tell me there are dozens of victims and that this has been going on for three years,” Minock reported.

After the publication of Minock’s report, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told 7News: “The LCSO is investigating allegations of unlawful filming at Freedom High School involving juveniles.”

Fox News Digital noted that the Northern Virginia school district, located roughly 40 miles outside Washington, D.C., “has been rocked by multiple scandals surrounding its policy allowing students to use restrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identity.”

The school district is currently in the midst of a legal fight with parents of two students in the district who were suspended and accused of sexual harassment last year after questioning why a trans-identifying female student was in the boys’ locker room.

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