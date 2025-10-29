Report: 59 percent of illegal immigrants are on food stamps; Shutdown impacts loom

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 29, 2025

Democrats reportedly face a huge dilemma as the government shutdown they are responsible for drags on.

One of the Democrat Party’s top priorities, giving free things to illegal aliens, is at risk as funding for food stamps will run out at the end of this week. As it turns out, 59% of illegal aliens in the U.S. are on food stamps, according to a Newsmax report.

Prior to the Biden-Harris regime, food stamps, or SNAP, was seen as a safety net for struggling American families, a temporary hand-up, not a permanent handout.

That apparently changed when the Biden open borders policies immediately went into effect when his team entered the White House, Newsmax host Rob Finnerty pointed out:

“We didn’t know about any of this before the government shutdown started,” Finnerty noted. “But thanks to Democrats, we can confirm that millions of illegal aliens — people who crossed the border when Joe Biden was president — are now collecting food stamps from a program funded by hardworking American taxpayers.”

Newsmax host @RobFinnertyUSA just said what no one in mainstream media will admit about SNAP. He tore the mask off the entire food stamps program…and what he revealed will infuriate taxpayers. It’s far worse than anyone realized. “There are 42 million people in this country… pic.twitter.com/TlgBzzwZDx — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2025

The fact-checkers at the leftist Poynter Institute’s Politifact disputed the numbers in the Newsmax report.

Other impacts from the Schumer Shutdown are also looming or have already hit:

