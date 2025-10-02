Report: Antifa retreated as Trump deployed National Guard to Portland

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 2, 2025

Antifa terrorists have essentially retreated in Portland after President Donald Trump sent in the National Guard, a report said.

For the first time in months, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland on Wednesday night “was not besieged by Antifa creeps, who have clearly been scared off by the Trump administration’s increased presence on the ground,” David Marcus reported for Fox News Digital from the scene in Portland.

“It’s a funny thing, just as in President Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., once there are consequences for breaking the law, things get awfully quiet,” Marcus added.

Marcus noted that “the menacing gang of masked Antifa with their sticks and flagpoles” that were at the facility of Tuesday were gone on Wednesday.

“In the place of the black-clad helmeted ne’er-do-wells were about six disabled protesters, some in wheelchairs, one a blind man, who were clearly put there to make Trump’s deployment of ICE officers and the National Guard seem ridiculous and unneeded,” Marcus noted. “Two or three Antifa thugs in their masks and helmets lingered, but on the periphery, no longer the hunters, they had become the hunted.”

“First Washington, D.C., now Portland and perhaps Memphis next. Love him or hate him, President Trump is making good on his promise to fight the scourge of crime and political violence in America,” Marcus concluded.

While Oregon Democrat politicians whined about the deployment, residents told the local NBC affiliate that they were happy to seen the National Guard in Portland.

“I kind of support it 110%, just because I would like to see them clean up the city of Portland,” said Dan Franek, who lives in North Portland.

Richard Burke, executive director of the Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon, who represents retailers like House of Pipes, a smoke shop chain which has been repeatedly targeted for break-ins, told the KGW8:

“If city governments and police departments are not able to protect people, folks are going to look for protection from anywhere they can get it. And for those people who do not want federal troops in our streets, I would say start clamoring for your local government to protect our property, our businesses, our lives.”

