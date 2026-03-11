Report: Board of Peace has launched; Iran War seen as key to its success

Special to WorldTribune, March 11, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, March 10, 2026

Weakening Iran is seen as a key factor to the success of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for post-war Gaza, a report said.

The Board of Peace (BoP), which Trump initiated and ratified the charter of in January, is moving forward and has already issued tenders for projects in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post cited sources as saying in a March 9 report.

Trump established the BoP as an international organization aimed at rebuilding Gaza and managing regional conflicts. Serving as its chairman, Trump convened the inaugural meeting in February, with the U.S. pledging $10 billion to the initiative.

A senior Israeli official told the Post that the weakening of Iran has become a major factor in advancing the initiative.

“The geopolitical powers in the Middle East are changing, and the Israel-U.S. alliance will enable forcing Hamas into disarming more than it would prior,” the official said.

Another source pointed to Hamas’s conduct since the outbreak of the current war, saying that despite earlier assumptions, the group had not joined the attack on Israel with missile fire.

“The BoP believes the war with Iran could ultimately accelerate progress on one of the initiative’s most sensitive issues – Hamas disarmament – by weakening Teheran’s regional influence and its long-standing support for the terror group,” the report said, citing one of the sources.

According to the sources, the initiative has moved beyond diplomatic planning and into early implementation.

The BoP is already operating as an official entity, they said, and has opened a bank account.

