Report: Deal to end Schumer Shutdown ‘within reach’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2025



As more Republican senators are indicating they would be open to eliminating the filibuster, Democrats are reportedly considering a deal to end the Schumer Shutdown.

A deal to end the shutdown is “within reach,” according to a new report from Axios.

Citing sources from both parties, the report said that Senate Democrats are prepared to advance a package of bills to bring an end to the shutdown.

The procedural motion which would set up votes on these bills is expected to be supported by at least 10 Senate Democrats, the report said, adding that the deal would include a December vote on extending Obamacare tax credits.

As of now, there aren’t 50 Republican senators who would vote to change the filibuster rules to reopen the government and speed the rest of President Donald Trump’s agenda through Congress. Trump’s pressure campaign is reportedly having an effect.

Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks said: “I do agree with him. I understand why he’s frustrated. The government shutdown is the Democrats’ fault; it’s unacceptable. We have a short period, window of time, to do the things that we promised our voters that we would do. The filibuster is standing in the way of balanced budgets and cutting spending, on top of other things like passing vote ID laws.”

Trump’s pressure has changed the minds of Republican senators such as Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who declared during last year’s Senate Republican leadership election that he wanted the filibuster preserved by the next GOP leader.

“No. No. No. We need to keep the filibuster,” Tuberville told NBC News in November 2024.

After meeting with Trump on Wednesday, however, Tuberville said the nuclear option needs to be on the table.

Trump is “searching for ways to get things done. If that’s the way to do it, so be it,” Tuberville said. “At the end of the day, if we’re going to get anything done the next three years, we got to have some kind of path forward. Democrats are not going to vote for anything.”

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and John Cornyn of Texas also indicated they could support ending the filibuster.

“We have got to end this ASAP,” Hawley said of the shutdown. “I will just say this to my Democrat colleagues: If you’re going to put me personally to the choice between providing food assistance to 42 million needy Americans or defending some arcane rule of the Senate, I’m going to choose people.”

Cornyn, who has long resisted calls to eliminate the filibuster, said: “There’s many good reasons to preserve the filibuster,” but warned of what Democrats would do once they regain power if unchecked by the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation through the Senate.

He cited statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, packing the Supreme Court and undermining the Second Amendment.

But he said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer “is causing some question” about preserving the filibuster because of his “intransigence” about reopening the government.

“I think we ought to consider all options,” Cornyn said. “My position hasn’t really changed, but I’m willing to listen.”

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle”, host Laura Ingraham asked Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall about the prospects for its elimination.

“Senator, Republicans – especially the more establishment Republicans – are very, very wedded to this idea of holding onto the filibuster with a death grip,” Ingraham said before noting that if Democrats regain power, they will eliminate the rule. “Do you believe, given what this country and our people are facing, that it is time for the Republican Party to ditch the filibuster and start doing things for the American people?”

“Well, Laura, every day that this shutdown goes on, the more I’m convinced we need to end the filibuster,” Marshall replied. “And as I do my math here, the same Democrats that some of my colleagues are counting on to protect the filibuster are the same Democrats who are afraid to come across the aisle and open the government.”

