Report: Left intended to continue lawfare against Trump after he leaves office

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 14, 2026

The Biden-Harris regime FBI attempted to retain alleged evidence to use against President Donald Trump after his second term in the White House, a report said.

Just the News reported on Tuesday that it obtained documents that further detail the breadth of the Left’s lawfare campaign targeting Trump, Republican lawmakers, and conservative organizations who challenged the 2020 election results.

The decision by Biden-Harris regime officials to retain the evidence has raised questions about whether federal officials were preserving the option to revisit charges after Trump leaves office, when Justice Department rules barring the prosecution of a sitting president would no longer apply.

According to the report, the retention effort came as part of a broader push to preserve materials gathered by then-Special Counsel Jack Smith following the dismissal of related cases. Such materials are typically handled under Department of Justice procedures once a case is closed.

The documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act by Just the News were reportedly created in 2025 just prior to Trump returning to office. The documents relate to investigations tied to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

As reported by Just the News:

One of the key ‘Case Closing’ documents obtained by Just the News – originating from the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s CR-15 team – was dated a couple of weeks into Trump’s second term, on February 5, 2025, when many holdover FBI agents and leaders were still in place. The newly-released closing document from early 2025 repeated the extensive claims of criminality against Trump, which had been pursued by Smith and the bureau, and it sought to retain all of the evidence for a half decade until at least February 2030, when Trump would be a former president once more and thus when the DOJ guidance prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president would no longer be in force.

In response to the findings, FBI Director Kash Patel said he had moved to eliminate the office involved in handling the matter.

“The American people deserve to know how this egregious weaponization of power to target political opponents and President Trump happened inside an institution meant to protect them,” Patel told Just the News.

“We shut down the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we are going to keep following the facts until there is full accountability. The FBI exists to protect the country, not to preserve political prosecutions for a future administration.”

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