Report: Michigan has over 1,500 ‘active’ voters age 105 or older

November 14, 2025

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) requires states to implement procedures to maintain accurate and current voter registration lists.

How’s Michigan’s NVRA compliance going?

According to Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Qualified Voter Files (QVF), 1,577 “active” voters who are currently 105+ years old are on the current voter rolls, a report said. Of those, 1,030 are currently registered as “active” voters in Wayne County, home of Detroit.

“Jocelyn Benson doesn’t want the DOJ to investigate Michigan’s voter rolls. Given the many ways elections are stolen, the DOJ is likely to discover that Michigan’s voter rolls are among the most corrupt in the nation,” Patty McMurray wrote for The Gateway Pundit on Nov. 14.

According to the Census Bureau’s 2020 Demographic & Housing Characteristics (DHC), approximately 267 individuals in Michigan at the time were 105 years old or older.

Incredibly, Michigan currently has 333 “active” voters listed on its voter rolls who are age 115 or older. And 257 of those are in Wayne County.

Michigan’s voter rolls list 9 “active” voters born between 1850 and 1898.

McMurray also pointed to the case of Mr. Selma Steels, who was born in 1912. If he were still alive, he would be 113. According to Michigan’s voter rolls, he was registered to vote in the state on 1-1-1900, 12 years before he was born.

Steels died in 1992, but somehow was able to vote “absentee” in 3 elections in the City of Detroit. Votes were cast under his name in November 2020, the Aug. 2, 2021, primary election, and the local November 2021 election.

McMurray went on to cite several other instances of “active” dead voters.

McMurray concluded her report:

Without the help of Check My Vote, a program created by the brilliant Phani Mantravadi, we would not have been able to perform the work required to expose these dead voters in Michigan. It’s time every state in America got on board and gave its citizens the ability to easily access their voter rolls. Check My Vote is currently available in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Rhode Island. Stay tuned… our top team of election integrity investigators will continue to expose the corrupt voter rolls under the leadership of MI SOS Jocelyn Benson, who is now running for Michigan’s next governor after being term-limited as secretary of state. We hope to begin reporting on our findings from the 2020 election very soon!

