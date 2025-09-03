Report: New York physician assistant’s lawsuit could reshape vax injury accountability

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2025 Real World News



A physician assistant in upstate New York who was fired for filing dozens of reports on injuries due to the Covid injections, is suing her former employer in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, a report said.

In the lawsuit, Deborah Conrad claims Rochester Regional Health defrauded the government by not allowing her to report adverse reactions to the Covid shots, The Defender reported on Sept. 2.

Conrad’s lawsuit states that, under the False Claims Act, vaccine providers were legally obligated by their provider agreements to report adverse events from the Covid shots to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Conrad’s legal case is ongoing.

On June 11, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York denied the hospital’s motion to dismiss the case. The court found that the hospital was obligated to report serious adverse events to VAERS, and failure to report while continuing to seek federal reimbursement was potential fraud against the government.

While working at United Memorial Medical Center, part of Rochester Regional Health, during the rollout of the Covid injections in December 2020, Conrad immediately began seeing injuries in patients, she told the “Back to the People” podcast.

“Some of the worst side effects that we saw related to things like falls after they had a vaccine. They would pass out and fall, hit their head, develop brain bleeds, strokes, acute mental status changes, heart attacks, sudden heart failure. I mean, the list just goes on and on,” Conrad said.

“In our respective training, discussion of side effects to vaccines are just not something that’s even discussed,” Conrad added. “We are basically told they are safe and effective and to memorize the childhood vaccine schedule and that’s it. And so it’s ingrained in us from our training to never look at vaccines in any negative light.”

When injured patients and their families blamed injuries on the Covid shots, saying they were the only change to their daily routine, “I believed my patients,” Conrad said.

Conrad said she knew the injuries should be reported:

“I had never filed a VAERS report in my career, [or even] knew about it. … I’m embarrassed to say that, but really looking back on my training and again that whole mindset, I knew everything there is to know about side effects from drugs and what to do if a patient suffered an adverse reaction to a drug, but never to a vaccine.”

Conrad was fired in October 2021. By then, she had filed “about 180 or so” VAERS reports.

“We need a whole new overhaul of this system. It’s embarrassing. We are the United States of America and we should have the best healthcare and we should put the safety of our citizens first,” Conrad said. “And if this system is broken, we need to fix it. It’s a long time coming in my opinion because there’s lots of healthcare workers like myself who have woken up, right?”

