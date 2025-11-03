Report: Non-Americans are primary beneficiaries of food and welfare programs impacted by shutdown

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 2, 2025

Non-citizens and illegal aliens are benefiting from taxpayer-funded food and welfare programs far more than American citizens, a report said.

According to newly analyzed Census Bureau data, nearly half of the immigrant community taps into the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which was suspended in some states due to the shutdown.

A study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) found that 47% of non-citizen households with children under 6 use the programs. For comparison, 31% of American citizen households use SNAP and WIC.

“These results indicate that immigrant communities are going to be hard hit if the shutdown continues,” CIS reported. “The results also are a reminder that once low-income immigrants settle in the country, it is very difficult to prevent their use of the welfare system.”

Related: Elon Musk on shutdown: Panicked Democrats refuse to stop funding illegals, November 2, 2025

Among the findings:

• Non-citizen households account for nearly one in five of all households with young children receiving WIC or SNAP. The vast majority (96%) of young children in these households are U.S.-born.

• 65% of households headed by non-citizens with young children from the “Americas and the Caribbean” use WIC or SNAP.

• Roughly half of non-citizens are illegal immigrants; however, all non-citizens are eligible for WIC, regardless of legal status. Illegal immigrants are not directly eligible for SNAP in most states, but they do receive benefits on behalf of U.S.-born children.

• The large share of non-citizen households using these programs is not due to immigrants having very large families. Non-citizen households with young children have only 1.1 young children under 6 on average and an average of 1.9 children under 18.

• Heavy use of WIC and SNAP by non-citizens reflects the large share with modest levels of education and resulting low incomes. Of households with young children headed by a non-citizen without a bachelor’s degree, 66% use these programs, compared to 20% with at least a bachelor’s.

• Of all immigrant-headed households (naturalized citizens and non-citizens) with young children, 43% are dependent on at least one of these programs.

In a post to Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote:

TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE. WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! REMEMBER, THE DEMOCRATS WILL DO IT IMMEDIATELY, AS SOON AS THEY GET THE CHANCE. OUR DOING IT WILL NOT GIVE THEM THE CHANCE. REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART! THE DEMS ARE CRAZED LUNATICS, THEY WILL NOT OPEN UP OUR COUNTRY NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IRREPARABLY HARMED!

Meanwhile:

Support Free Press Foundation